Israel's Ultra-Orthodox Community Tests For Disproportionately High COVID-19 Cases: Report

In Israel, people from the ultra-orthodox community account for the disproportionately high number of the total COVID-19 cases, data released by the country’s health ministry revealed on Friday, October 9. As per reports, locales in Haredi town make up for nearly 60 percent of the total virus hotspots located across the country while the ultra-orthodox population constitutes 12 percent of the total 86 lakh people living in Israel.

Read: Israeli Military Opens Coronavirus Unit In Converted Garage

Read: Israel Condemns US-Qatari F-35 Warplane Purchase Despite Abraham Accord

Nearly 3,00,000 cases countrywide

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the middle eastern country has reported over 290,493 cases and 1,980 fatalities. While the rate of positive tests stood at 7.4 percent nationwide, the rate in the Haredi towns was reported much higher at 12 percent. In addition, the ultra-orthodox community accounted for 46 percent of the “contagion at the moment", Israeli news outlet Channel 12 revealed citing figures from Weizmann Institute of Science.

Israel, which was one of the first nations to successfully curb the spread of COVID-19, has witnessed a surge in cases recently. Haiti's towns, which house the ultra-orthodox population, have been blamed for flaring infections. Many of them have been accused of not adhering to government guidelines.

This comes as the Israeli military opened a new coronavirus unit in a converted parking garage of a hospital. The unit, set up at Haifa's Rambam Healthcare Campus in Northern Israel would appoint nearly 100 military doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel working alongside hospital staff. This is the first such move by the security forces when army medical personnel have been tasked with treating Israeli civilians.

Read: Pompeo 'very Confident' Other Nations Will Follow UAE, Bahrain In Signing Deal With Israel

Read: Israel: Demonstrators Clash With Police As Thousands Protest Against Netanyahu At Tel Aviv

Image: AP