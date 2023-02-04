Jafar Panahi, Iran's Most Influential Filmmaker, Goes On Hunger Strike In Tehran Prison

Jafar Panahi, one of Iran's most influential filmmakers, is on a hunger strike in Tehran's Evin prision. Panahi, who is known the world over for films such as The Circle and No Bears went on a hunger strike to protest his continued detention, the Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) reported. Panahi's wife Tara Saeedi said the filmmaker went on a hunger strike after Iranian authorities refused to grant him bail.

A six-year jail sentence

Jafar Panahi was arrested on July 11, 2022. He was sentenced to jail for six years and barred from making films for the next 20 years. The 62-year-old representative of Iranian New Wave Cinema, was also barred from leaving the country. The verdict was upheld on appeal.

However, after some time, Panahi's six-year prison sentence was quashed by the Iranian Supreme Court. His case was relegated to Branch 21 of the Tehran Court of Appeals for a retrial.

Jafar Panahi's arrest came in the midst of raging anti-government protests that erupted following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police.

The announcement of the hunger strike was also shared on Panahi’s wife’s Instagram. The much-loved filmmaker has several international accolades, including an award from the Cannes film festival.

Jafar Panahi's open letter

Jafar Panahi has written an open letter where he says, "According to law, once my request for a retrial was accepted and my legal case was delivered to a court branch for review, I should have been released on bail immediately. While we witnessed the execution of the innocent young men of our country within 30 days, by the interference of intelligence agents, delivering my case to a court branch took over 100 days,” as per the HRANA report.