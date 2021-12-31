Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist was assassinated in 2018. The convicted members of a hit squad are reportedly living comfortably in Riyadh. As per The Guardian, witnesses stated that at least three members of a Saudi hit squad convicted by the kingdom of murdering Khashoggi are living and working in seven-star housing inside a government-run security compound in the capital city of Riyadh. The assassins are thought to be staying in homes and buildings run by Saudi Arabia's State Security Agency.

The witnesses claim that family members routinely visit the convicted members and they have access to a gym and workstations on the premises, as per The Guardian. Some were sentenced to death, but their convictions were later converted to life sentences. In December 2019, a Saudi court acquitted three accused, sentenced five more to death, and sentenced five more to jail terms, following processes cloaked in secrecy.

Convicts visited by family & others

Salah Mohammed Tubaigy, the forensic scientist who dismembered Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, was among those spotted entering the facility. Despite a western intelligence assessment that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's most trusted adviser, Saud al-Qahtani had masterminded the killing at the orders of Prince Mohammed, he was absolved of any involvement.

The witnesses, who have seen the government-run security compound have been to there multiple times during the last two years, according to The Guardian. The property is routinely visited by visitors like caterers, gardeners, technicians, and family members. The witnesses refused to reveal their identities in public for fear of retaliation from Prince Mohammed and state security, which has considerable power in Saudi Arabia.

France arrested a man in connection with Khashoggi's assassination

This comes after the release of a man named Khaled Aedh al-Otaibi by France in connection with Khashoggi's assassination. On the basis of a warrant obtained by Turkey, al-Otaibi was arrested on 7 December at Charles de Gaulle airport, Paris, France. However, the police later released him stating that it was a mistaken identity. Turkish officials, on the other hand, said that France may have apprehended the right individual and then released him for political reasons.

Image: AP