Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Condemns 'very Painful Allegations' By Saudi Govt On Tablighi Jamaat

Responding to Saudi Arabia's direction towards the Taliban, prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's chief Maulana Arshad Madani conveyed concerns over the 'allegations'.

A meeting with Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to India, Saud Bin Mohammed Al-Sati, was also held where Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, on Tuesday, conveyed Madani's references. According to Madani, the Saudi government's views on Tablighi Jamaat is its internal matter but the allegations levelled against Jamaat was a matter of concern for all Muslims.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Friday preachers were directed to warn people against the Tablighi Jamaat group and its ‘misguidance that leads to terrorism'.

Statement by Jamiat:

"Tablighi Jamaat is attached with the Deobandi school of thought, so it is also a matter of concern for Dar-ul-Uloom Deoband and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind. The "allegations" levelled by the Islamic Affairs Ministry against Tablighi Jamaat are "very painful" not only for the Tablighi Jamaat but also for all Muslims," the statement said.

"We wanted to convey our grievances and feelings to the Minister of Islamic Affairs through the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to inform him about the difficulties and worst consequences that could come to the Muslims as a result of his statement," the Jamiat said.

Madani handed over a letter to the Ambassador for the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, conveying the Jamiat's sentiments, it said.

Saudi Arabia bans Tablighi Jamaat

Saudi Arabia has banned the Tablighi and Da'wah group, also known as Al Ahbab, calling it a "danger to society and one of the gates of terrorism". However, it was unclear if the government's tweets were directed at the Tablighi Jamaat group. Muslim organisations and clerics in India have reacted to reports of Saudi Arabia's reported ban on Tablighi Jamaat.

Tablighi Jamaat's earlier reaction

After Saudi Arabia passed the direction, the spokesperson of the Tablighi Jamaat of Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz had dismissed the claims relating the organisation to terrorism. Days after Saudi Arabia banned the Islamist proselytising movement, claiming it to be related to terrorism, Tablighi Jamaat has said that the organisation condemns terrorism and does not support it. It further stated that the Saudi government have been misled into making the call.