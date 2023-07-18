Japan Offers UAE 'cutting Edge Decarbonisation Technology' For Green Energy Initiative

Japan has offered its world-renowned “cutting-edge decarbonization technologies” to the UAE as a part of a green energy initiative for the Middle East. During his visit to the United Arab Emirates on Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offered the countries of the Gulf region the Japanese green technology under which Tokyo and Abu Dhabi can boost bilateral cooperate in the fields of “hydrogen and ammonia production and utilization as well as carbon recycling," UAE's state news agency WAM reported.

Japan has been focused on diversifying its energy sources and shifting towards green and renewable energy. Tokyo aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and reduce completely its reliance on fossil fuels. The Japanese government plans to invest 15 trillion yen ($107.5 billion) over the next 15 years for the use of hydrogen in order to become a low-carbon economy.

أجريت مباحثات مثمرة وبناءة مع فوميو كيشيدا رئيس وزراء اليابان في أبوظبي، تمحورت حول تنمية العلاقات الثنائية ودفع الشراكة الإستراتيجية الشاملة بين بلدينا إلى الأمام.. وتبادلنا وجهات النظر حول القضايا محل الاهتمام المشترك. pic.twitter.com/I7vVtwMshx — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 17, 2023

I was pleased to welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the UAE. Our two countries enjoy a deep and historic bond and today we explored ways to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and support sustainable global growth and stability. pic.twitter.com/GfskCVUeXx — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 17, 2023

UAE looks forward to Japan’s participation at the COP28 UN climate conference

Kishida was hosted by Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. The two counterparts held talks related to strengthening bilateral cooperation, regional and international developments and challenges mutual to both countries interests. During the bilateral dialogue with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, Sheikh Mohammed emphasized that he is looking forward to Japan’s participation at the COP28 UN climate conference. The 2023 UN Climate Change Conference will convene from 30 November to 12 December 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates [UAE]. Sheikh Mohammed hailed Japan’s active role in promoting climate action, and its switch to green technology, according to WAM. The two leaders inked several bilateral pacts including in fields of space activities, technology and renewable energy, among others.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will also attend the Emirati-Japanese business forum later on Monday. He will then head to Qatar on Tuesday. Kishida started his Gulf tour with a stop in Saudi Arabia, where he signed an estimated 26 agreements in the fields of health care, clean energy, mining and digital innovation. The cooperation in multiple areas with Japan was announced during the Saudi-Japanese roundtable in Jeddah. It was attended by Kishida and Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih, as well as other prominent Arab officials. Kishida was welcomed by the kingdom’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Japanese PM Kishida shared the view that they will deepen cooperation in various fields such as decarbonization.

Bin Salman and Kishida discussed bolstering bilateral relations, and agreed on the KSA-Japan Lighthouse Initiative for Clean Energy Cooperation that “aims at showcasing Saudi Arabia and Japan’s leadership in clean energy projects and sustainable advanced materials, as well as ensuring the resiliency of the supply chain to ensure sustainable and secure supplies,” according to SPA. A Japanese-GCC joint statement revealed that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Japan on Sunday also agreed to resume negotiations on a free trade agreement between the two sides by 2024.