Jerusalem Rocked By Two Massive Explosions, One Dead & At Least 13 Injured, Reports

The capital of Israel, Jerusalem was engulfed by tragedy when two explosions rocked the city. One of the incidents occurred on Wednesday morning near a central bus station close to the entrance of the capital city. One person died in the unfortunate tragedy which the police are now describing as a “terror bombing attack”. According to the police, one victim died later at a hospital. The victims were taken to the Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals in the city.

Visiting the site, Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai told the media, “This is a framework of attack that we haven’t seen for many years.” As per the reports, the first explosion occurred close to the main entrance of Jerusalem in Givat Sahul shortly after 7 am (local time).

Image: Republic

The Times of Isreal then reported that the second blast occurred shortly after 7:30 am. This time the location was Ramot Junction, which is another entrance to the capital city. The medics who reached the location shortly after it was reported, told the media that two people were “lightly hurt by shrapnel in the second explosion.”

Image: Republic

The Explosion device was left in a bag

According to The Times of Israel, the explosions were thought to have been caused by an explosive device left in a bag. Security services are sweeping the area and the investigation is still underway. The police told the media that the Route 1 highway was closed off following the first blast.

Image: Republic

The security services are still looking for the suspects connected to the explosion. Following the incident, Public Security Minister Omer Barlev spoke to the police chief and is expected to visit the scenes of the attacks, Times of Israel reported. The causes of the explosions are yet to be determined.