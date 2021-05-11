Jerusalem Violence: What Triggered Israel's Latest Clash & Why Is Al Aqsa Caught In It?

Jerusalem has been the hotbed of violent confrontations between Jews and Arabs for centuries and remains one of the most bitterly contested territories on earth, considering it is the birthplace of the three Abrahamic religions.

The latest clashes in the city began during the holy month of Ramadan, a month ago, after Israeli soldiers blocked Palestinian gatherings at an already heightened time of religious sensitivities. While Israel cited COVID protocols as the reason and those restrictions were slowly lifted, tensions rose again after several dozens of Palestinian settlements in east Jerusalem faced eviction notices and threats from the government.

On Monday, May 10, stun grenades were hurled across the Israel border into Palestine, allegedly breaching a holy hilltop compound where hundreds of locals and Israeli Police were hurt in clashes between stone-throwing protestors and security forces firing tear gas and rubber bullets.

What set off the latest round of violence in Jerusalem?

Earlier last month, Israel saw a slew of planned protests after locals took to the streets demanding more Jewish settlements in east Jerusalem, the same issue has also been presented before the Israeli Courts and the case is under judicial scrutiny at the moment.

During the protests, Hamas' (also known as the Islamic Republic Movement), which is a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist, and nationalist organisation - flags were raised inside the Al Aqsa Mosque, turning the religious site into a political one. It is imperative to note that the Al Aqsa Mosque is the third most holy site for people of the Islam faith after Mecca and Medina.

Minor skirmishes followed incidents of Hamas flags being waved in the Mosque and this led to Israeli authorities capitalising on the opportunity to storm and evacuate the area, with the alleged use of excessive force. Palestinians continued to retaliate with their means and capabilities and were reported by local media to have hurled stones and use the Mosque for shelter and hide, as they assumed Israeli security forces won't enter the building.

Palestinian protestors did not, however, anticipate that the police would enter the building and evacuate everyone and arrest all who resisted them.

Western Wall and Al Aqsa's proximity in Jerusalem

The Al Aqsa Mosque is said to be built on the ruins (destroyed by invaders centuries ago) of the first Jewish temple in the heart of Jerusalem, therefore naturally, is also an extremely holy site for the Jewish people.

As a retaliation to the evacuation from the Mosque, Hamas fired over 150 missiles although, with limited success and very few casualties. Israel on the other hand fired a few in comparison but their targets were more effective, which led to the dramatic consequence of dozens of Palestinian victims losing lives and hundreds more severely injured.

It is imperative to note that Israel is primarily an authoritarian regimen in Jerusalem, especially when it comes to sectarian violence. They have vast resources and network capabilities compared to their neighbours in the region, and any minor escalation is usually clamped down with equal, if not, brutal force. It can be argued that Israel is always on the verge of being attacked and has remained under a state of emergency since it was formed in 1948.

Discriminatory policies

Jews born in east Jerusalem are Israeli citizens, while Palestinians from the same area are granted permanent residency papers that can be revoked if they lived outside the city for an extended period of time, which effectively implies that they do not belong anywhere as citizens. Even if Palestinians apply for citizenship, the process is long and uncertain and most are not chosen because they do not accept or recognise Israeli leadership or hold in the region.

Israel is continuously expanding and building additional Jewish settlements in east Jerusalem that are home to some 220,000 Palestinians already. It has severely limited the growth of Muslim neighbourhoods in the region, leading to overcrowding and the unauthorised construction of thousands of homes that are at risk of demolition, who will then be evacuated and scattered across other camps in Gaza and West Bank. Currently, over 700 Palestinians have been injured in the attacks and over 21 reported dead so far.