Joe Biden Has 'no Plans' To Meet Newly Elected Iranian Leader: White House

US President Joe Biden has no plans to meet with the newly elected Iranian leaders as the US currently has no diplomatic relations with Iran and not much has changed on that front, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. Further, she noted that the key decision-maker of Tehran despite the election of the new President Ebrahim Raisi will and still remains Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "President’s view and our view is that the decision-maker is the Supreme Leader. That was the case before the election; is the case today; will be the case, probably, moving forward,” Psaki said. Iran nuclear teams have been negotiating in Vienna since April and have just finished their six rounds of talks. There’s however no clear indication regarding the seventh round, the White House Secretary stated.

"We don't currently have any diplomatic relations with Iran or any plans to meet at the leader level," the White House Press secretary told reporters. "Our view is that the decision-maker here is the Supreme Leader. And we’re looking forward to seeing where that goes moving forward. "

Earlier last week, a top Iranian negotiator said that the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (JOCPOA) have come closer than ever to an agreement. Although the key issues remain to be negotiated, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Al Jazeera television. He had also asserted that Iran’s presidential election will have no impact on the nuclear talks as the Iranian negotiating teams will continue talks regardless of the Islamic Republic’s domestic policy. Iran held the sixth round of talks with Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany, and the European Union, and the US delegation. Russia’s envoy Mikhail Ulyanov meanwhile called the dialogue a tough one, adding that the progress was made still while some of the challenging issues remain unresolved.

In his first state press conference since taking office, Iran’s hard-line President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, a staunch critic of the West, ruled out a one-on-one meeting with US President Joe Biden. The leader stated that Iran was focused on improving ties with regional partners and allies, as well as reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and lifting the Western sanctions on Iran that guarantee Iran’s national interests. Raisi’s moderate competitor, Abdolnasser Hemmati, had meanwhile said that he’d be willing to potentially meet Biden if he wins the elections, adding that "America needs to send better and stronger signals" to the Islamic Republic.

Raisi says 'No' to meeting with Joe Biden

Raisi at the state presser, labelled himself as “a defender of human rights”[when asked about his involvement in the 1988 mass executions]. The protégé of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Raisi has been sanctioned by the US for the genocide of some 5,000 people as he was a part of a so-called “death panel” that executed the political prisoners during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war. The Iranian Judiciary chief stressed that the United States violated the 2015 nuclear agreement JCPOA, as he asked Joe Biden to return to the nuclear pact, adding that the US is “obliged” to lift all oppressive sanctions. Although he stressed that Iran's ballistic missile program and its support of regional militias remain non-negotiable issues. When asked if he would meet with Biden to hold a dialogue, Raisi answered: “No.”