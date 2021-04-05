Jordan Prince Says He Will 'not Obey' House Arrest Restrictions; Releases Audio Message

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah, who is accused of plotting a coup against his half-brother King Abdullah II, has said he will “not obey” orders pertaining to his house arrest. Hamzah has been ordered to stop communicating with people outside his family and stay in the house at all times. In a statement posted on Twitter late Sunday, Hamzah said he will not obey orders restricting his movements, but assured authorities that he will not make moves that may escalate the situation further.

On Saturday, Prince Hamzah posted a video statement, claiming the country’s ruling dispensation has placed him under house arrest, accusing them of “incompetence” and “corruption”. In the video, which was sent to BBC by Hamzah’s lawyer, the former Crown Prince claimed that he was visited by the country’s Army Chief and has been asked to remain inside his house and stop communication with the outside world. Hamzah claimed that he was being punished for taking part in meetings that criticized the king. Hamzah also denied his involvement in any conspiracy to dethrone the king.

'I will not obey orders'

On Sunday, another statement emerged, where Hamzah can be heard saying he will not obey orders that are meant to restrict his movements. Hamzah said it is “unacceptable” when a senior military figure in the country comes and tells what to do, adding “I will not obey those orders”.

Hamzah’s half-brother King Abdullah became the ruler of Jordan in 1999 after the death of their father King Hussein. In 2004, King Abdullah stripped Hamzah of his title of Crown Prince. King Abdullah had said he was freeing Hamzah of the “constraints” of the position so he could take other responsibilities. The brothers never displayed anguish or rivalry in the public sphere, but it is believed that Hamzah was not happy with Abdullah’s decision to strip him of the Crown Prince’s title. Abdullah’s oldest son Hussein is the current Crown Prince and is first-in-line to replace his father as king of Jordan.

