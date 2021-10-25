Jordan Warns Israel Against Building New Settlements In Palestinian Territories

The Jordan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, 24 October warned Israel against their plans of building settlement units in Palestinian territories. The ministry released a statement giving a warning to the Israeli authorities against constructing settlement units in the West Bank. This comes as Israel initiated a plan for around 3,000 new settler units in the West Bank that received criticism from the US. However, Israel today issued tenders for the marketing of 1,355 housing units for Jews in the Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Xinhua reported citing Israeli officials.

As per the report, the statement issued by Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin's office mentioned that the tenders include 729 homes in Ariel, central West Bank. In a tweet, the Jordan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs has warned that the Israeli authorities are building new settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territories." According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Haitham Abu Al-Foul in a statement warned the Israeli authorities against constructing new settlement units.

حذّرت وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين من إقدام السلطات الإسرائيلية على بناء وحدات استيطانية جديدة في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/qw2LkCqbM0 — وزارة الخارجية الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) October 24, 2021

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson further stated that the Israel's plan of building settlement units "violates" international law and UN Security Council resolutions. Abu Al-Foul called the Israeli settlement policy in West Bank as "illegal". The spokesperson stated that their move threatened the "two-state solution" and will obstruct the peace.

Israel plans to build settlement units

Israel has planned to build thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in the West Bank. They had a plan to build nearly 3,000 new settler units in the West Bank, according to AP. The United States administration has raised "concern" over the plan of Israeli authorities. The US authorities have urged the Israeli authorities to restrain the settlement plan. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US was “concerned” about the settlement plans of Israel.

Price urged Israelis and the Palestinians to "refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tension and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution" to the conflict, according to AP. It further reported that Palestinian authorities seek the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem areas. These regions were captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians have stated that the plan of building settlements that would house nearly 700,000 settlers as a "hindrance to peace".

Image: AP