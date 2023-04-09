Jordan Warns Israel Of ‘catastrophic Consequences’ If Al-Aqsa Mosque Gets Raided Again

Amid the rising tensions in the Middle East, Jordan has warned of “catastrophic consequences” if the Israeli forces storm the Al-Aqsa mosque again. On Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates urged the Israeli forces to not continue with the violations of the historical and legal status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif, Jordan News reported. The ministry expressed concerns over Israel’s “violation of the sanctity of the holy sites”.

As per the ministry, the continued violation goes against the rights of Muslims to perform their religious rituals, especially during the holy month of Ramazan. The Ministry spokesperson Sinan Majali stated that the Israel police force’s violation of the sanctity will push towards more tension and violence in the region.

“Should the Israeli police, assault worshipers again, in an attempt to empty [the mosque] of worshipers, in preparation for major incursions into the mosque, it would push the situation towards more tension and violence, for which everyone will pay the price,” the Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Sinan al-Majali, said in a statement on Saturday. “The Israeli government bears responsibility for the escalation in Jerusalem and in all the occupied Palestinian territories and for the deterioration that will worsen if it does not stop its incursions into the holy Al-Aqsa mosque… and its terrorization of worshipers in these blessed days,” Majali added, as per the report by Jordan News. The Al-Aqsa Mosque is a site sacred to both Islam and Judaism. The mosque located in the Old City of East Jerusalem has long been central to Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Israeli police escort Jewish visitors marking the holiday of Passover to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Image: AP

Israel claps back

According to CNN, the statement from the Jordan Foreign Ministry was followed by a statement by the Israeli Ministry on Sunday. The ministry stated that the people who “barricade themselves inside [the Al-Aqsa mosque] are a dangerous mob, radicalized and incited by Hamas and other terror organizations.” It called on Jordan’s WAQF guards “to immediately remove from the Al-Aqsa Mosque these extremists who are planning to riot (on Sunday) during Muslim prayers on the Temple Mount and the Priestly Blessing at the Western Wall,” as per the report by the CNN. The WAQF guards are appointed by Jordan that manage the Al-Aqsa mosque compound which is also known as the “Temple Mount” by Jews. The tensions started escalating after the Israeli police raided the mosque twice on Wednesday last week. According to CNN, the police claimed that hundreds of “rioters” had barricaded themselves inside the mosque.

Israeli police arrest a Palestinian woman at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound following a raid at the site in the Old City of Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Image: AP

What is the significance of the Mosque?

The famous mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam and in Judaism. The recent clashes in the region escalated after some Jewish radicals called for the sacrifice of animals in the holy site to commemorate the Jewish Passover holiday. The situation becomes intense since the Jewish holiday and Christain Easter are clashing with the Muslim holy month of Ramzan this year. However, the reason behind the fact that the site is central to the Israel-Palestince conflict, goes way back in history. The 35-acre holy site located in the southeast corner of the Old City of Jerusalem was seized by the Israeli forces in the Six-Day War back in 1967.

Muslim worshippers perform Friday prayers outside the Dome of Rock Mosque at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, March 31, 2023, Image: AP

While Israel considers all of Jerusalem as its capital, the Palestinian bloc continues with its claim on the eastern sector, where the Old City and the mosque are located. In Islam the site was believed to be where the Prophet Mohammad ascended to heaven, making it the third holiest site in Islam. The Jews on the other hand, would come from across the world to pray at the Western Wall which is known as the "Wailing Wall". Since the site is revered by both factions, it became central to the Israel-Palestine tensions. This was not the first time the Israeli police decided to storm inside the mosque. In 2021, during Ramzan, the Israeli police raided the site to end a “sit-in by worshippers”. According to SBS News, the whole ordeal led to an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s ruler Hamas.

Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes on a Hamas military camp in Gaza City, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Image: AP