Jordan's Prince Hamzah Makes First Public Appearance With King Since Palace Feud

Jordan’s King Abdullah II and his estranged half-brother, former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein made their first public appearance together on Saturday attending a ceremony that marked the centenary of the establishment of the Emirate of Transjordan. The Jordan King and Hamzah were seen standing with dignitaries at the grave of King Talal in Amman, Jordan's capital, in visuals and photos released by the Royal Hashemite Court. It, however, remains unclear whether he had voluntarily accompanied the King or was ordered, as King Abdullah II had stated earlier that he continued control over Hamzah's movements, saying the prince was “with his family at his palace, under my care,” sources of Associated Press had revealed.

Former Crown Prince, in the recent photos, was seen attired in a formal suit, traditional headdress, and blue surgical mask, praying alongside the Jordan king. He had signed a letter vowing his loyalty to the king after accusing the ruler of his autocratic leadership, saying Jordan reached a point where no one was able to speak or express an opinion on anything without being bullied, arrested, harassed, and threatened.” In a videotaped statement, the ex-crown prince of Jordan said that he was unlawfully arrested along with 18 other hi-profile officials as a “part of the conspiracy”. He had denounced the Middle Eastern country’s government of corruption and lack of transparency in its ruling system. Hamzah alleged that he was visited by the chief of general staff of the Jordanian armed forces who cut communication lines, snapped internet services, and placed him under house detention.

Singed a letter of loyalty

Later, the rift between King Abdullah II and his half-brother de-escalated after the mediation from King Abdullah's paternal uncle, Hassan, who got the estranged Prince to sign a letter to remain faithful to Jordan’s constitution and the country’s ruler. In the letter that was published by the Royal Hashemite Court on the official Facebook handle, King Abdullah II's half-brother said: "I place myself in the hands of His Majesty, I will remain committed to the constitution of the dear Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and I will always be of help and support to his majesty the king and his crown prince.” The former prince vowed his loyalty not only to the king but also to towards the legacy of the Hashemite family, as he acknowledged that the national interests of the country were above all other considerations as per the letter released by the royal court.

