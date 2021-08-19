Karnataka Man Spends Over 600 Days In Saudi Jail For FB Post He Didn't Make, Returns Home

A 34-year-old man from Goyadibettu, Kundapur, the Udupi district of Karnataka, who had been put behind bars in Saudi Arabia following charges of blasphemy finally landed at the Bengaluru International Airport on Wednesday nearly after 20 months, being proved not guilty.

Harish Bangera, an air-conditioner technician at a company in Dammam, was put in prison in Saudi Arabia after he was accused of profanity and for posting defamatory comments on Mecca, Islam’s holiest city, the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad, and on Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, on Facebook.

Wife lodges counter-complaint, police nab two

Bangera's wife Sumana in a complaint had stated that some miscreants had generated a fake Facebook profile on her husband's name and that they had posted the profane content on the social media website. The police had nabbed two, namely Abdul Huyez and Abdul Thuyez from Moodabidri, in Karnataka for allegedly creating the fraudulent account and for posting the content.

Bangera was arrested by the Saudi police on December 20, 2019. He met his family after a long wait of nearly 600 days. He was welcomed by his wife, Sumana, daughter Hanishka, and friends at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and later moved to Kundapur in Udupi, Karnataka.

"Faced worst, but now I am confident"

Sumana, an Anganwadi teacher, acknowledged all who supported her in bringing her husband back. Mother of a girl, Suman said that she had to face the worst after giving birth to her daughter. "I gave up my job after my daughter's birth but had to lead the family following Harish's arrest, so I had again resumed my job. I feel more confident now that my husband is back home," Sumana said.

Harish Bangera had been working in the West Asian country for 6 years and had visited India in 2019 last. Bangera's family had succeeded in getting him free with the help of the Udupi district police, which had last year filed a charge sheet in connection with the arrest of two men for hacking the social media account of Harish. Using the particulars of the probe, Bangera's family managed to get him discharged from the Saudi Arabian prison.