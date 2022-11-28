Khamenei's Niece Calls Other Nations To 'stop Any Dealings' With Iran, Arrested

The niece of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Farideh Moradkhani has been arrested on November 23 after she called on foreign governments to cut all ties with the Iranian government. In a video statement shared by her brother prior to her arrest, Moradkhani called on people around the world to urge their governments to cut ties with the Iranian regime amid protests sweeping the nation, and to ask their governments to “stop any dealings with this regime.” This video was released by Farideh Moradkhani to support the anti-hijab protests in Iran which broke after the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini.

Farideh Moradkhani, a family member of Khamenei, openly declares her support for protesters and pleads with the international community to support them. This is the type of cracks we’re likely to see within the regime as protests endure. pic.twitter.com/gWZtcZ1xiT — Vahid 🇺🇦 (@vahid_y1) November 26, 2022

Farideh Moradkhani voiced support for anti-hijab protests

A video was shared by her brother, according to a CNN report, in which Farideh Moradkhani stated, “Oh, free people, be with us and tell your governments to stop supporting this murderous and child-killing regime." Further, she said that the regime is not loyal and has no laws and rules except forcing and maintaining its power in any possible way. She further confirmed that this is a critical moment in history where the world can observe that Iranian people, 'with empty hands, with exemplary courage and bravery', are fighting the 'evil' suppressors. She said, "At this point in time, the people of Iran are carrying the burden of this heavy responsibility alone by paying with their lives.”

Meanwhile, Iran's supreme leader Khamenei has praised the country’s Basij paramilitary force, which is a wing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, for its role in the deadly crackdown on anti-regime protesters. He met with the Basij personnel in Tehran where he described the popular protest as “rioters” and “thugs” backed by foreign forces and praised “innocent” Basij fighters for protecting Iran. As many as fourteen thousand people have been arrested in connection with protests, including children, as reported by the Turk local media reports. At least 21 of them are going to face the death penalty and six have already been sentenced to death. Such violence by Iran’s security forces has shaken diplomatic ties with many western leaders.