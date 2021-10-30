Kuwait Recalls Its Envoy In Beirut, Asks Lebanon's Charge D'affaires To Exit In 48 Hours

In worsening relations between the gulf nations following the Lebanon minister’s comments on the Saudi-led Yemen war crisis, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday, October 30 announced that it was recalling its ambassador in Lebanon as the country asked Lebanon's charge d'affaires in Kuwait to leave within 48 hours, Kuwait's official news agency KUNA reported, citing a Foreign Ministry statement on Saturday. The move was prompted just hours after Saudi Arabia and Bahrain gave their respective Lebanese ambassadors 48 hours to exit the gulf nations.

The controversy intensified and put a strain on the ties between the gulf nations after Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi made "insulting" remarks on televised footage that surfaced recently. In the video, Kordahi derided Saudi’s intervention in Yemen and labelled Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) countries as ‘aggressors’. He also appeared to call the Yemen conflict "futile" and “absurd” as he supported the Houthis, saying that they were acting in “self-defence.” Kordahi’s comments were made during a television interview with an affiliate of the Qatari news outlet Al-Jazeera. It is dated to before he was appointed for the role of ambassador or Lebanon in September.

Riyadh suspends all imports with Lebanon, calls video 'insulting'

Lebanon minister's video, recorded in August, sparked condemnation across Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries, who decided to take retaliatory action against Lebanon. Riyadh called the footage ‘insulting’ after it was widely shared on social media. Kuwait’s ministry also said in a statement, that the Lebanon minister’s remarks were made in a negative light and were unacceptable. Kuwait’s ministry also criticized the Lebanese government for its continuous failure in taking action to halt the smuggling of narcotics into Kuwait and other GCC countries.

Saudi Arabia ordered the "recall of the ambassador in Lebanon for consultations, and the departure of Lebanon's ambassador to the kingdom within 48 hours", over the "insulting" remarks made this week by Lebanon's information minister, the foreign ministry read.

Riyadh, which summoned its ambassador to Beirut for consultations, in a drastic measure also suspended all imports from Lebanon. Saudi Arabia has been involved in a military offensive against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015. It recently came on the table for political negotiations to implement the UN-supervised ceasefire and end the nearly six-year-long war. The conflict between Yemen's Saudi-backed government and Houthi rebels centres around the internationally recognized government, whom the Saudi-led military coalition supported but Iran backed Houthis rebels overthrew.

As US president Joe Biden took over the presidency, he announced this year that Washington was withdrawing its support for Saudi-backed military operations in Yemen. Biden, in his first foreign policy speech from the State Department, said that the United States was backing the United Nations-led initiatives in Yemen, including the imposition of a ceasefire. The US also appointed a special envoy for the Yemen conflict to help reach a diplomatic solution.

Image: AP