Lebanese PM Accuses Opponents For 'provoking' Violent Unrest Across Beirut

On June 13, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab accused his opponents of fuelling unrest as thousands of people poured into the streets, blocking major roads in the capital of Beirut and other parts to protest against the government for the currency crisis on the third consecutive day. As Lebanese pound plunged to a new low against the US dollar, demonstrators called for sweeping reforms and opposed the administer for its inability to deal with nation’s widening economic and financial crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

In a televised address to the nation, Diab said that the political opponents were looking to thwart his administrations’ investigations against the state corruption and were provoking the social and political unrest. Further, he added, the rival opposition entities exploited the situation with lies and rumours, flaring the currency crisis on a major level and provoking the citizens to take to streets. Flooding the northern city of Tripoli, and Sidon in the south, the demonstrators, on June 13, clashed with the security forces, expressed outrage with vandalism and arson as they set roads and public property ablaze in the footages aired on state television.

The renewed unrest comes amid Beirut’s dialogue with the International Monetary Fund to draft a reform programme in order to secure billions of funds for economic recovery in the aftermath of the pandemic, as per media reports. In late October, the Lebanese pound depreciated 70% of its value that froze the citizen’s dollar savings as the country entered the recession, with having to slash employment, hike prices of commodity leading to inflation, forcing the government to inject dollars into the market.

Violent protesters pelted stones near Parliament

However, on June 13, the violent protesters pelted stones near Parliament, hurled objects at the armed forces who had to retaliate with tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the aggravated mob. Diab, while speaking to the state press, said that he vowed to “work to fulfil demands” of the citizens and the cabinet was exploring the economic rescue packages to revive the shredded economy. Further, Diab assured citizens that his cabinet had no political loyalties and are not partisan and his government looked forward to their “capability, qualifications, will and commitment”.

(Images credit: AP)