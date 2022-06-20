Lebanon Announces First Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox; Patient Stable And Under Quarantine

The Health Ministry of Lebanon announced, on June 20, that authorities had discovered the country's first case of monkeypox in a person who had returned from abroad and was now quarantined at home. The person is stable, according to the Ministry, and police are tracing the person's interactions.

Lebanon is the most recent country in the Middle East to announce monkeypox cases; Israel and the United Arab Emirates reported their first cases in May. Lebanon is gearing up for a bustling summer season, with hundreds of thousands of expatriates and tourists anticipated to visit.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Most patients have a fever, body pains, chills, and weariness after contracting the virus, which originated in monkeys and other wild animals. A rash and lesions on the face, hands, and other regions of the body can develop in severe cases. The smallpox-like condition, which starts with flu-like symptoms and progresses to a rash on the face and body, is common in portions of central and west Africa.

However, a total of 1,880 infections have been documented this year in over 30 countries where monkeypox isn't normally present. Approximately 85% of the occurrences occurred in Europe. There have been no reported deaths. People with monkeypox may remain infectious for up to four weeks, according to the World Health Organization, and should be isolated until they fully recover.

42 nations reported 2,103 confirmed cases of monkeypox: WHO

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 42 countries, both endemic and non-endemic, have reported 2,103 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox since the beginning of the year.

In an effort to unify responses, the World Health Organization has dropped the endemic country distinction for monkeypox. According to the WHO, the vast majority of cases (98%) have been reported since May. Europe has been the hardest hit, with the region accounting for 84% of confirmed cases. This is followed by 12% in the Americas, with Africa accounting for 3% of cases.

Notably, Lebanon is experiencing its greatest economic crisis in recent history, and its medical sector has been hit by drug and medical equipment shortages. A total of 6 million people live in the country, including 1 million Syrian refugees.

(Image: AP)