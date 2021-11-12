Lebanon Establishes $25 Million Fund For Recovery Of Damages To MSEs In Beirut Blast

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati has unveiled a $25 million fund programme on Thursday to assist the recovery and rehabilitation of selected micro and small enterprises (MSEs) which were established by the Port and were severely affected during the time of the Beirut explosion, according to a statement from Lebanon's Council of Ministers.

As per Xinhua, the Lebanon Financing Facility (LFF), which is a multi-donor trust fund has been financing the Building Beirut Businesses Back and Better Fund (B5 Fund). LFF was formed by the World Bank in December 2020 to accumulate grant resources from several donor parties for supporting the urgent socio-economic restoration of underprivileged individuals and businesses who have been impacted by the explosion.

"Today, with a great effort by the World Bank and the European Union, the B5 fund is the first emergency initiative to provide business enterprises with vital support and ensure their ability to continue in light of the multiple crises afflicting Lebanon," Najib Mikati was quoted by Xinhua.

Beirut blasts led to devaluation of country's currency by 90%

Furthermore, on 4 August 2020, two large explosions struck the Beirut port, killing over 200 citizens, while injuring approximately 6,000 or more. The blast destroyed a large portion of the city. As a result of the catastrophic incident, former Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government has been collapsed. This left Lebanon with no sovereign government until Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati's new government to be established.

Lebanon has encountered issues ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to the financial crisis that resulted in the devaluation of the country's currency ever since the previous government was dismissed in August of last year. The valuation of the national currency has fallen to 90% due to a shortage of foreign resources.

Meanwhile, on 19 October, Lebanon's parliament decided to conduct legislative elections on 27 March 2022, rather than 8 May, which was previously planned. According to the Lebanese National News Agency, the polls will take place early to minimise any possible tension during Ramadan, the Islamic fasting month.

According to Xinhua, during the parliamentary session, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati guaranteed that the next year's parliamentary elections will be fair and genuine. The next Lebanon polls will be the country's first since a popular uprising in October 2019, wherein thousands of people demanded a change in the political establishment.

