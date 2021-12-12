Lebanon: Hamas Group Claims Oxygen Bottles Exploded In Refugee Camp, Not Arms

On Saturday, December 11, the Palestinian Hamas group claimed that an electrical short-circuit in a storage area for oxygen bottles, intended to treat coronavirus patients, sparked explosions that jolted a refugee camp in southern Lebanon. It also refuted the claims that arms were exploded in the blasts, reported Associated Press (AP). However, a Lebanese security officer stated, on the condition of anonymity, that explosions at the camp were caused by ammunition rather than oxygen bottles. According to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA), arms stored for Hamas exploded in the Burj Shamali camp on December 10, causing a number of casualties.

Hamas released a statement calling explosions an "incident" that caused "little damage" in a refugee camp in the southern coastal city of Tyre. It later stated that one of its members, Hamza Chahine, was killed in the blasts. The group also urged its supporters to attend Chahine's funeral, which will be held at a mosque in the camp on Sunday. According to Hamas, the oxygen bottles and detergent containers stockpiled within the camp were to be delivered as part of its humanitarian aid in the camp.

Security agencies ordered to inspect Hamas arms storage site

"Hamas condemns the misleading media campaign and the spread of false news that accompanied the incident. The reports about the cause of the blast and the deaths of dozens are baseless," the militant group added in its statement.

Lebanese troops were deployed around the camp shortly after the blasts to prevent people from entering or leaving the area. According to NNA, security agencies and arms experts have also been instructed to inspect the Hamas arms storage location inside the camp.

About Hamas group

It should be mentioned here that Hamas is a militant, nationalist, and fundamentalist Palestinian Sunni-Islamic group. It won the Palestinian legislative election in 2006 and subsequently went on to become the de facto governing authority of the Gaza Strip. It comprises a social service wing as well as a military wing named Dawah and the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, respectively.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants live in Lebanon. Many people reside in the 12 refugee camps that are scattered across the small Mediterranean nation, reported AP.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)