Lebanon Hopes To Resolve Tensions With Gulf Countries Soon, Says FM Abdallah Bou Habib

Following the expulsion of their ambassadors, Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib on Saturday, 30 October, said that the nation is hoping to soon resolve tensions with the Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia. According to Sputnik, Habib said that Lebanon is hoping to soon resolve the crisis with the Gulf nations and reiterate its commitment to the responsibilities it has before the Arab world and Saudi Arabia. Following an urgent government meeting, the minister went on to inform that it was also attended by a US representative, adding that the US could aid in resolving the situation.

It is pertinent to mention that the tensions were ignited after a Lebanese minister criticized Saudi Arabia's involvement in the Yemeni conflict. As per BBC, Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi had termed Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as aggressors in the Yemen conflict during an interview, broadcasted earlier this week, but recorded in August. Reacting to the statements, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, ordered the Lebanese ambassador to the nation to leave the country within the next 48 hours. According to the foreign ministry of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Bahrain has also demanded the Lebanese ambassador to leave the nation within two days for the same cause.

Saudi Arabia has further announced that all imports from Lebanon will also be stopped. It has also asked the Kingdom’s ambassador in Beirut to return. According to Saudi media, the action will not impact the thousands of Lebanese nationals and their families who are currently residing and working in the oil-rich kingdom.

Bahrain announces expulsion of Lebanese envoys

After Saudi Arabia and Bahrain announced the expulsion of the envoys, Lebanese PM Najib Mikati voiced regrets over the Saudi decision and asked the country to reconsider. Mikati went on to say that his administration "categorically rejects" anything that threatens Saudi Arabia's “deep brotherly relations” with Lebanon. Mikati previously stated that Kordahi's remarks do not reflect the government's position, stating that the minister spoke before assuming office last month.

It is to mention that the Saudi-led military alliance has been combating Houthi rebels in Yemen for seven years and supporting the Yemen government. Meanwhile, during the past years, ties between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia have deteriorated. Hezbollah, which is an Iran-backed terrorist group that also supports Houthi rebels in Yemen has risen in power in Lebanon. As per AP, Kordahi is an ally of the Christian Marada Movement which has close ties with the Hezbollah group.

(Image: AP)