Lebanon PM-designate Adib Vows To Swiftly Launch A Reformist Government

In a televised speech after his nomination, Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib called for the immediate formation of the government and implementation of reforms with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deal with the financial crisis in Lebanon. According to reports, the 48-year-old former ambassador to Germany and an adviser to the former Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for a reformist cabinet after receiving support from the country's Sunni Muslim political actors and the Future Movement party headed by former premier Saad Hariri.

The opportunity for our country is small, Adib was quoted saying by the reports, shortly after he was formally designated by Lebanese President Michel Aoun under Lebanon’s multi-confessional political system. While the country’s premier position is reserved for Sunni Muslim, a president is sought among Maronite Christian, and other members of parliament from the Shiite group, Adib was nominated by the prominent Hezbollah-Amal Shia alliance and the FPM, Free Patriot Movement, with the support of the Shiite bloc, according to reports. Therefore, Lebanon's ambassador in Germany was designated with equal backing in the Lebanon parliament.

Held meetings with volunteers

The newly designated former envoy held meetings with volunteers to discuss relief efforts in blast hit districts for rebuilding and rehabilitation plans. While Lebanon held IMF talks during its worst economic crisis in 1975-1990 due to the civil war, but it had since been stalled. The newly designated PM vowed to resume talks for the international financial assistance for the nation’s recovery. There "was no time for words, promises and wishes," he was quoted by the local media reports as saying. Further, he stressed talks of reforms long demanded by the international community.

Earlier, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab stepped down due to the public fury and mass protests as he said in a live-streamed conference that he was “stepping down” to “stand with the people and fight the battle for change alongside them.” AP quoted him saying, “I declare today the resignation of this government. May God protect Lebanon,” repeating the last phrase three times. Shortly afterward, his entire cabinet had resigned as citizens erupted on the streets in anti-government protests demanding resignation after the August 4 explosion that claimed 160 lives, wounded 6,000, and rendered thousands homeless.

(Image Credit: AP)