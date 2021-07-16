Lebanon PM-designate Hariri Steps Down Over 'differences' With President Aoun

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri resigned on Thursday after he failed to form a government amid Lebanon’s accelerating economic and political crisis. Abandoning his 9 months-long effort after accepting the challenge to form a new cabinet, the veteran Sunni politician Hariri on July 15 cited the difference of opinion with President Aoun as his reason for stepping down, snubbing any further hopes at compromise due to political gridlock.

Lebanon has been enduring a severe economic depression over the past 8 years’ spillovers from the Syrian civil war that has halted country’s cross-border trade, sinking its economy to the world’s third-highest ratio of debt to GDP since the 1800s, a World Bank Lebanon Economic Monitor (LEM) report stated. This was worsened by the recent COVID-19 pandemic with the most severe financial crises episodes since the mid-nineteenth century. The agency blamed the continuous policy inaction and the absence of a fully functioning executive authority within the middle eastern country that threatened the dire socio-economic conditions for the citizens.

“For over a year and a half, Lebanon has been facing compounded challenges: its largest peace-time economic and financial crisis, COVID-19 and the Port of Beirut explosion,” World Bank said in its The Spring 2021 edition of the LEM report.

Hariri was nominated for the post of caretaker PM in October 2020 amid the nationwide protests from hundreds of thousands of Lebanese who had forced the then-Prime Minister Hassan Diab to step down in the aftermath of the deadly August 4 port of Beirut explosion. Although, a slim majority of Lebanon’s members of the parliament had vouched for his return as a PM designate to form a cabinet.

But Lebanon’s estimated 6 million people’s aspiration to uplift the country out of the political paralysis and one of the most severe global crises was dashed on Thursday after Hariri announced that he was giving up on the mandate to form a government due to political squabble with Lebanese President and his counterparts. There are currently no apparent alternatives to the post, according to multiple reports.

At a state presser, the outgoing PM designate declared that “it is clear” that he would not be able to agree with “his excellency the president.” His remarks were broadcasted shortly after the meeting with Aoun, which concluded in less than 20 minutes. “I excuse myself from government formation,” the former told reporters.

Reports suggest that Hariri’s resignation had to do with the changes pitched by the sitting Lebanon President that spiralled into a major disagreement after he insisted that he would not be able to agree with them. The political fallout comes as Lebanon currency Lira hit 21,000 to the dollar in value on the black market. However, the country’s designated PM and the President plunged into uncertainties with respect to Lebanon’s future over the “key differences”. In an interview with an independent Lebanese TV station Al Jadeed later, Hariri stated that his Future Movement will refrain from suggesting names in the upcoming consultations with members of parliament when they choose a new prime minister-designate.

Hariri sought cabinet approval from Aoun by Thursday

It is to be noted that he had earlier proposed a new 24-minister Cabinet and had sought approvals from Aoun by Thursday, July 15. Just a day later, the 51-year-old Lebanese premier-designate appeared in the press to announce his exit as the last-ditch over suspected power struggles with Aoun and his son-in-law, Gebran Bassil, head of the Strong Lebanon Bloc in the Parliament of Lebanon. The leader of Lebanon's biggest Christian political party flared the political hurdles after he ruled out joining a new government led by Saad al-Hariri last week. The Lebanese political players have since been at loggerheads about the new administration.