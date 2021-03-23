Lebanon: PM Designate Saad Hariri Says Talks To Form Government Collapse

After talks on the formation of a new Cabinet in Lebanon, protestors blocked roads in the Lebanese capital in Beirut. This contributed more to the economic and financial collapse in the country. Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri made the announcement after a short meeting with President Michel Aoun, blaming him for the delay and accusing him of insisting on acquiring veto power for his allies in the new government.

Current situation in Lebanon

Hariri is seeking to form a Cabinet of technocrats. This is after Aoun has asked for an expanded Cabinet of at least 20 ministers. Speaking with reporters at the presidential palace, Hariri said, “The prime minister-designate’s job is not to fill in lists from anyone, and it is not the job of the president to form a government”. He said that Aoun had sent him a proposed list of Cabinet ministers, with veto power given to his alliance. He further added that he rejected that request as ‘unconstitutional’ and returned the list. Aoun’s office has declined the claim as they suggest that it was clear Hariri did not wish to form a government. As per Aoun’s office the reasons had nothing to do with its make-up.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government had resigned days after the massive explosion at Beirut port in August. After the blast, Lebanon has witnessed widespread protests against the economic woes that the country has been facing, which worsened after the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. Protesters have been blocking roads and demonstrating in front of the parliament, demanding banks to release their deposits. The delay in the formation of the new government is not helping the people because it is pushing behind the much-needed reforms.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said he is willing to isolate himself and stop working to pressure politicians to form a new government. Diab said if isolation helps he is ready to turn to it, but warned that it will disrupt the state and harm Lebanese people. Diab is currently serving as caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed. Former Prime Minister Hariri was nominated by the members of parliament to form the new government but the leader is facing a roadblock because of Lebanon's sectarian form of politics. In Lebanon, parliamentary seats are equally divided between Christians and Muslims for fair representation, and choosing a cabinet without disrupting the status quo is a humongous task for any new prime minister.

(Image Credits: AP)