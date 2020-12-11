Lebanon PM Hassan Diab Charged Over Beirut Blast Along With Three Former Ministers

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister and at least three ex-ministers have been indicted by the court on charges of negligence in relation to the deadly explosion at a Beirut port that killed more than 200, wounded 6,000, and rendered thousands homeless. Lebanese PM Hassan Diab, however, told the state-run press that he had been transparent and his "hands are clean."

Former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil, as well as former ministers of public works, Ghazi Zeiter and Youssef Fenianos, have also been charged by the Lebanese prosecutor Judge Fadi Sawwan in a probe. Diab had also allegedly garnered Hezbollah and its allies' backing after Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned due to the mass anti-government demonstrations post the blasts.

Read: 'We Will Rise': Lebanese Artist Creates Inspiring Statue Out Of Beirut Blast Rubble

In a statement issued by Prime Minister Diab’s office, the lawmakers claimed that Judge Sawwan was violating the constitution bypassing the parliament, adding that the PM had turned in all the details and information related to the blast in a file, maintaining transparency. "Hassan Diab will not allow the premiership to be targeted by any party," the statement read.

According to the prosecutor’s ruling, Lebanon’s PM Diab, the security forces, and the nation’s politicians were aware of the large stockpile of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate which was stored in a warehouse at the port for six years, but the authorities had "done nothing about it".

Read: US Charities Raise Millions Following Beirut Blast

[Deadly Beirut port blast in August. Credit: AP]

[Relatives of Lebanese army lieutenant Ayman Noureddine, who was killed by Tuesday's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut. Credit: AP]

Deferring 'responsibility'

According to sources of state-run press agencies, the judge had dispatched a letter to parliament late last month, urging a secret investigation into several outgoing and former ministers under "certain suspicions" about their responsibility in the explosion. Due to clear negligence of the explosive stockpile at the port, the prosecutor pressed charges unilaterally on the ministers and the prime minister.

A separate probe was assisted by the intelligence officers from France and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). French troops in coordination with the Lebanese army were in charge of cleanup without destruction of evidence at Beirut's port area.

[Humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief has sent more than $20 million in medicine, personal protective equipment, and supplies to Beirut. Credit: AP]

Read: US Charities Raise Millions Following Beirut Blast

Read: Blast In Hezbollah Stronghold In South Lebanon

(Image Credit: AP)