Lebanon Prepones Parliamentary Elections To March Next Year Amid Financial Crisis

The Parliament in Lebanon has agreed on October 19 to hold the parliamentary elections on 27th March 2022 instead of May 8 which was previously planned. The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the election has been scheduled early because to avoid any kind of conflict during Ramadan, the Islamic fasting month.

According to the Xinhua news agency, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati had promised following the session of parliament that the parliamentary elections of the next year would be fair and legitimate. The upcoming Lebanon elections will become the nation's first, after the popular revolt in October 2019, when millions of Lebanon citizens sought a political system change.

Lebanon polls will be conducted amid financial crisis and violence in the country

Ever since the previous administration was disbanded in August of last year, Lebanon has faced problems ranging from the COVID-19 outbreak to the financial slump which led to the depreciation of the nation's currency. The decision of conducting the election early has been taken when Lebanon is experiencing its greatest financial crisis as well as sectarian violence in the nation’s capital Beirut. With a lack of foreign resources, the value of the native currency has dropped to 90%. Furthermore, last month Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati had promised to begin bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He had vowed to implement a slew of measures to reverse the nation's worst economic downturn, which was exacerbated by the Beirut Port bombing last year and following Israeli-Lebanese airstrikes.

Meanwhile, the country is also spiralling with the unstable violence going on in recent days. On October 14, multiple unknown snipers opened fire on civilian demonstrators in Beirut's Tayouneh neighbourhood during a rally organised by Hezbollah and the Amal organisation. Armed protestors reacted quickly, and a gunfight erupted shortly after. While the clash drove locals scrambling for safety, it also served as a reminder of the violent civil war that erupted in 1975. According to the Lebanese Red Cross, the violent incident resulted in the deaths of seven civilians and the injuries of 30 others.

Since the terrible explosion at Beirut's port on August 4, 2020, former Prime Minister Hassan Diab's administration was forced to resign. Following that Lebanon was left without a fully sovereign government until a new government was formed under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati. During that time, rival political factions clashed over the establishment of a new administration.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)