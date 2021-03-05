Lebanon: Protestors Block Roads, Burn Tires As Severe Economic Crisis Grip The Country

Scores of Lebanese protesters, on March 4, burned tires and closed major roads as severe economic crisis gripping the country continued to spiral out of control with no progress made even on the appointment of the new cabinet. On Thursday, the Lebanese pound hit a new low after its value depleted to nearly $10,000 in the black market. While the official value of Lebanese currency remains equivalent to the $1520, residents have now taken to violent protests in an attempt to voice their ire towards the administration. And its handling of the economic fallout.

According to the Associated Press, a fistfight broke inside a supermarket in Beirut after the branch manager restricted a shopper from purchasing subsided milk in large quantities. They are humiliating people with a bag of milk,” shouted one protester at a rally on a main highway north of Beirut. “The ruling class must go.” Despite prices of goods witnessing astronomical high, people across the state are now stockpiling groceries and other items amid the fear of another catastrophic lockdown resulting crisis.

The country has been gripped by robust demonstrations since March 2 but the condition worsened on Thursday after scores of protesters closed the main Martyrs Square in central Beirut while others blocked the main highway linking the capital with the north and south. While groups of other people blocked other key roads and highways prompting military intervention.

Multiple crisis

Lebanon, at present, is battling multiple crises-a constant war with Israel, new coronavirus variants, political instability, and debt crisis- all while trying to revive itself from the horrendous explosion that jolted Beirut in August last year. The current economic crisis in the country has thrown more people into poverty as tens of thousands have lost their jobs since anti-government protests first erupted in late 2019. As per the world bank, the country’s economy contracted 19 per cent in 2020 and is expected to shrink again this year.

This comes as the World Bank threatened to suspend its multi-million-dollar aid for Lebanon’s coronavirus vaccine programme over what it said were violations by politicians who were inoculated with registering in advance. According to the Associated Press, the officials in Lebanon have claimed that several lawmakers jumped the line for the coronavirus vaccines by getting shots in parliament.

(Image: AP)