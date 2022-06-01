Lebanon Re-elects Hezbollah Associate Nabih Berri As Parliament Speaker Amid Crisis

Lebanon, on Tuesday, re-elected its long term parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri for the seventh term. The narrowly won vote was held as the Lebanese Parliament conducted its first session since elections were held earlier this month. “I invite you to work together for a parliament that consolidates civil peace,” Berri told parliamentarians on Tuesday after his re-election. “We want a parliament that refuses political vacuums and fulfils its constitutional obligations,” he added.

On Tuesday, the 84-year-old former warlord secured 65 votes in the 128 member legislature. 23 ballots were reported to be empty while 40 were annulled. Notably, Berri has held the post for three decades and is closely linked to Amal Shi’ite Movement, which is in turn, linked to Iran backed Hezbollah. Both the aforementioned parties hold all the 27 seats allotted to the Shi’ite parties. Interestingly, the country’s unicameral Parliament has a unique powersharing provision granted by Article 24 of its constitution. There are a total of 128 seats, half of which are reserved for Christians while the other half is reserved for Muslims. Amongst Muslims, the seats are divided between the Shia and Sunni sects.

Lebanon's 80% of population lives in poverty

Once known as the Switzerland of East and now marred by a crisis that has pushed 80% of its residents into poverty. On May 15, the country held its first elections since the 2019 revolution and 2020 Beirut blasts - two events that shaped the course of the country’s history. The Mediterranean state is now impaired by unending darkness. Most of the households are off the power grid, residents have to stand in long queues of banks to withdraw whatever meagre amount is allowed by the government while bread earners are constantly worried about securing the next meal for their families. Amidst all this, the democratic election on Sunday comes as a glimmer of hope.

Former education minister Elias Bou Saab was elected as deputy speaker, a role reserved for a Greek Orthodox Christian vis a vis the constitutional provision. He managed to score 65 votes while his opponent MP Ghassan Skaff received just two votes less than him. Two blank votes were placed in the ballot box and one vote was cancelled, local media reported.

