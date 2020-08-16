Lebanon’s Top Christian Cleric Calls For Early Elections, Warns Of 'biggest Danger'

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric, Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, on August 16 reportedly called for an early parliamentary election and warned that the country is facing ‘it’s biggest danger’. While Lebanon’s government resigned earlier this week, Al-Rai said that a government should be formed to rescue the country rather than the ruling ‘political-class’.

After the August 4 blast, that killed over 172 people and left 300,000 homeless, officials from several countries including France and US have reportedly linked foreign financial aid with the implementation of long-demanded reforms. However, Al-Rai, without naming any country, said that Lebanon can not become a ‘compromise card’ between nations that want to rebuild ties amongst themselves.

In a Sunday sermon, Christian cleric reportedly said that Lebanon must immediately change and quickly hold early parliamentary elections without the distraction of discussing new election law and to form a new government. As per reports, Al-Rai further added that Lebanese people want a government that would reverse years of ‘national, moral and material’ corruption, intact reforms and ‘rescue’ Lebanon, not the leadership and political class.

On August 10, Lebanon’s government resigned amid widespread public fury at the country’s ruling elite over the devastating explosion in Beirut. While stepping down, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab reportedly said that he is resigning so that he could stand with people and fight the battle for change alongside them. Diab also blamed corrupt politicians who preceded him for the ‘earthquake’ that the country.

Iran slams international response

Meanwhile, as several international officials demanded long reforms, including state control over the port and Lebanese borders, Iran reportedly said that the international community should not take advantage of Lebanon’s pain to exert its will. A few days back, the Iranian Foreign Ministry accused some countries of the 'unacceptable' use of the explosion in Beirut 'as a pretext for their political intentions'.

As per reports, world leaders and international organizations pledged nearly $300 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Beirut in the wake of the devastating explosion. However, they also warned on no money for rebuilding the capital will be made available until Lebanese authorities commit themselves to the political and economic reforms demanded by the people.

