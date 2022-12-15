Libya Opens Investigation Into Lockerbie Bomb Suspect's Abduction

Libya’s chief prosecutor said that he had opened an investigation into the extradition of a Libyan national accused in the Lockerbie bombing in 1988, that downed Pan Am Flight 103, to the United States on Wednesday. The US authorities announced they had arrested former intelligence officer Mohammed Abouagela Masud Kheir Al-Marimi on Sunday which was followed by his hearing in the federal court in Washington, D.C. and was charged with an act of international terrorism, reported the Associated Press.

While speaking with the press in Tripoli, prosecutor Al-Siddiq Al-Sour said the investigation into the Lockerbie bombing has been opened after a complaint from Mohammed Abouagela Masud's family that had claimed that his extradition was not lawful. Later, the prosecutor confirmed the investigation with The Associated Press but did not share any further details. There has been no formal extradition agreement between the two nations, Libya and the US.

Libya opens Lockerbie bombing inquiry

The New York-bound Pan Am flight exploded over Lockerbie less than an hour after it took off from London on Dec. 21, 1988, killing 259 people onboard and 11 others on the ground when it crashed. Some 190 American citizens were on board who were destined for New York.

Masud was kidnapped from his home in Tripoli by armed men in November, as per the statement issued by his family released shortly after the event. Further, in the statement, his family has blamed the authorities in Libya’s capital Tripoli for the alleged kidnapping and extradition. Since then, the family has not released any statements and did not respond to any request for comment on the matter, reported AP.

According to a North Africa-focused analyst, Jalel Harchaoui, a thorough investigation into how Mas’ud was taken, detained, and transferred would probably uncover illegal steps. Further, he added, "The investigation is unlikely to take place unless Debibah and his support base grow significantly weaker.” Libya’s official spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment about Masud's extradition investigation. Whereas, Former Minister of Interior of Libya, Fathi Bashagha has labeled Mas’ud’s extradition as illegal and has appealed for the former intelligence officer’s immediate release.