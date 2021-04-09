'Lost Golden City Of Luxor': Egypt Archaeologists Discover 3,000-year-old Ancient City

Archeologists in Egypt have recently discovered what is believed to be the largest ancient city in Egypt. Being dubbed the “Lost golden city of Luxor", it was initially discovered in the month of September last year. According to the reports by The National Geographic, the site dates back to the era of 18th-dynasty pharaoh Amenhotep III, who ruled between around 1386 and 1353 B.C. During his final years, he is thought to have ruled alongside his son, Akhenaten. However, a few years after his death, his son shifted from everything that the man stood for.

The Egyptian mission found the city that was lost under the sands and called: The Rise of Aten. The city is 3k years old, dates to the reign of Amenhotep III, and continued to be used by Tutankhamun and Ay. pic.twitter.com/MTsyTZG7MJ — Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities (@TourismandAntiq) April 8, 2021

Akhenaten is said to have ruled for a period of 17 years and during his reign, he abandoned all the traditional Egyptian pantheon, except the sun god Aten. Also, he changed his name from Amenhotep IV to Akhenaten. He then moved his royal seat from Thebes north to a new city he called Akhetaten and led an artistic revolution. However, after his death, most of his traces were destroyed. This included his son, the boy king Tutankhamun, Akhenaten's capital, his art, his religion, and even his name was wiped off from history. The newly discovered city could help in giving clues to the archaeologists and help them research further on the pharaoh’s controversial transformation.

The excavation site involves both old and new archaeological riches. Also, to the north it comprises Amenhotep III’s 14th-century B.C. mortuary temple, to the south is Medinet Habu, which is a mortuary temple built almost two centuries later for Ramses III. The archeologists have uncovered a zigzagging mudbrick which is nine feet high. They have also discovered piles of ancient artifacts from the era of Amenhotep III.

Various structures include everyday items and many of these relate to the artistic and industrial production that contributed in supporting the pharaoh’s capital city. With this, the team has discovered homes where the workers might have lived. Other things which have been discovered include a bakery and kitchen, items related to metal and glass production, buildings that might be related to administration. A cemetery filled with rock-cut tombs has also been discovered.

