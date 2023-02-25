Magnitude 5.2 Quake Jolts Central Turkey After Deadly Disaster Claims Over 40,000 Lives

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocked the areas of Central Turkey on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre informed. The country has been witnessing several earthquakes since the 7.8 magnitude deadly earthquake jolted the nation earlier this month. Turkey and Syria's combined quake toll has reached over 50,000.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, this is the 37th earthquake in Central Turkey in the last 66 hours. The Turkish regions of Aksaray, Halkapinar and Karaman also felt the tremors of the recent earthquake. The geographic location of the disaster-stricken country makes it more vulnerable to earthquakes.



Turkey is one of the most active earthquake zones in the world since it is located on the Anatolian plate. Not only this, two other tectonic plates named the African plate and the Arabian plate are also surrounding the country, making it even more vulnerable to the natural calamity. On February 6, Southeast Turkey and the northern parts of Syria were struck by a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes.