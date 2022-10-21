A month after a 22-year-old Kurdish woman allegedly died in police custody, lawyers for her family members have rejected the medical report presented by the administration. The report categorically refuted claims of brutal torture by the Iranian so-called morality police. It said the main reason for her death was not police brutality but her health conditions. The lawyers, in staunch words, reiterated that Mahsa Amini was killed by the police.

Mahsa Amini's family refuted the police report

The major controversy erupted after the death of Amini, who was detained by the so-called “morality police”, claiming that the woman was not wearing the hijab properly. Although police released a video of Amini collapsing after fainting in the police station, her family members alleged she had suffered serious injuries while in police custody. The father of Amini stated that her daughter had no history of heart disease-- a claim made by the Iranian police. The Kasra hospital in Tehran, where police took Amini after she collapsed and slipped into a coma, said that she was brought in without vital signs.

Iran Police say social media videos as fake

Earlier during a press conference, Greater Tehran Police Commander Hossein Rahimi said the claims and videos circulated on social media platforms were morphed and added the administration left no stone unturned to save the life of the woman. "There was no negligence on the part of the police, not even a small slip; all the words published in cyberspace about the cause of death are pure lies," he said. Further, Rahimi even refuted the claims of her detention and added Amini was joking while inside the morality police's van. When the reporters questioned the body cameras equipped by the morality police, he said "accidentally there were no cameras on that day".

Fight for women's freedom

Meanwhile, the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman has sparked a debate against the "morality police" in the Islamic Republic. Iranian protesters chanting anti-government slogans and calling for the death of the "dictator government". At several locations, protesters turned violent and torched public properties. Though the police said there were no injuries in the protest, several videos of people facing grave injuries surfaced on social media platforms. In some videos, police were seen firing tearing gas, batons and water cannons. According to multiple media reports, more than 200 protesters have been killed in the protests in the last month.

Image: AP