Major General Harzi Halevi Is The New Commander Of Israel Defense Forces, Who Is He?

Israel’s new army chief Lt. Gen. Herzi "Herzi" Halevi on Monday took office as the army chief of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) at a ceremony in Jerusalem. He is the first West Bank settler to serve as the military chief. He succeeds Aviv Kohavi, who over the weekend spoke out in a series of interviews against dividing the military’s authority, particularly in the occupied West Bank. Kohavi wrapped up a four-year term.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to hand over control of the military body overseeing policy for civilian affairs in the West Bank to his finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich. The country’s new national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has been promised command of the paramilitary Border Police, whose troops operate in the West Bank under the military’s authority. Both Smotrich and Ben-Gvir are ultranationalist leaders of the West Bank settler movement.

Herzi has a long list of monumental challenges and tasks facing him. Spearheading Israel's response on the the West Bank and dealing with the Iranian threat looms large on his agenda. But at the same time, Halevi also has to undertake the huge challenge of keeping the public’s trust and ensuring that the IDF remains an institution powered by integrity.

The new chief of staff on Monday, said that “we will preserve one IDF – purposeful, principled and professional, shorn of any consideration that is not related to defense.” That sentiment was echoed by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who said: “I will ensure that outside pressures – political, legal and others – stop with me and do not reach the gates of the IDF.”

Herzl “Herzi” Halevi was born on December 17, 1967, in Jerusalem. He was named after an uncle, also a paratrooper, who was killed during the Six-Day War. His father’s family came from Russia while his mother’s family traces its roots to Jerusalem back 14 generations. Halevi studied at Himmelfarb religious high school and was a member of the Tzofim religious scouts.

He was drafted into the IDF in 1985. He volunteered as a paratrooper and served as a squad leader. In 1987, he became a platoon leader and led the Paratroopers Brigade’s anti-tank company in counter-guerrilla operations in South Lebanon. Afterward, he was assigned to Sayeret Matkal, the IDF’s special forces unit. He commanded the unit during the Second Intifada. His next command was the Menashe Regional Brigade. During Operation Cast Lead, Halevi commanded the 35th Paratroopers Brigade. In 2013, he was chosen to run the Staff and Command College. He later commanded the 91st Division.

(with AP inputs)