Maker Of $1.5 Million 'most Expensive' Covid Mask Reveals Easiest Of Client's 3 Conditions

An Israel-based luxury jewellery brand Yvel was tasked with creating a COVID-19 mask made out of diamonds for a customer. This mask will cost $1.5 Million and will be the world's most expensive Coronavirus mask. It will be created with 18-karat white gold, white and black diamonds and N-99 filters.

World's Costliest Mask

A Chinese businessman living in the United States has placed an order with the popular high-end jewellery company based out of Israel for the most expensive 18-karat white gold COVID-19 mask which will have 3,600 pieces of black and white diamonds. This luxury mask will be priced at $1.5 Million. The owner of the Israeli company, designer Issac Levy, said that the buyer put forward three conditions while placing the order with Yvel. His first condition was that the mask has to be N99 approved by the FDA, the second condition was that it has to be completed and delivered by the end of 2020 and his third condition was that it has to be the world's most expensive COVID mask. According to the designer, the last condition was the easiest to fulfil.

Read: Coimbatore Based Goldsmith Makes Face Mask Using Gold And Silver Threads

This mask will be a glittery accessory for sure but it will also weight about 270 grams which does not make it the most comfortable accessory to sport on a daily basis. When asked if he would wear something like that, designer Issac Levy said that he believes that everybody should wear the same kind of mask and he wouldn't wear something of this sort but he is happy to customise it for someone who would. This mask will be completed and delivered by December 31, 2020.

Luxury andCOVID-19

Read: Diamond-studded Masks Worth Up To Rs 4L Being Sold For Weddings In Surat Jewellery Shop

Indians are not far behind when it comes to donning expensive and luxurious masks. While the world is struggling with economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, jewellers in India have started creating masks out of expensive metals for the people who want to add some sparkle to their lives during this pandemic. Jewellers across India have started making silver and gold masks for people on order. Some people are also turning to diamond-studded COVID masks which may or may not be safe. Earlier in July, a Pune businessman got a mask made out of pure gold worth nearly 3 lakhs irrespective of the health risk that it posed.

Read: COVID-19: Pune Businessman Gets Himself Rs 2.89 Lakh Gold Mask

(With inputs from AP news)