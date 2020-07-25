Man Climbed Hospital Wall Every Day To Watch Over COVID-19 Positive Mother Until She Died

The story of a son refusing to give up on his sick mother till she took her last breath is breaking hearts all over the social media. A 30-year-old man Jihad Al-Suwaiti, a young Palestinian from the town of Beit Awa in the West Bank, bid adieu to his mother

climbing up to the window of the Intensive Care Unit of Hebron State Hospital where she was being treated for COVID-19.

Rasmi Suwaiti, 73, died on Thursday, July 16 evening after seeing her son peering through the hospital window. She was suffering from leukaemia when she tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the Hebron State Hospital and spent five days there receiving treatment.

Jihad made the climb every night until his mother, passed away. His brother told the local media that Jihad found a way to see their mother even when hospital regulations did not allow but he refused to let her suffer alone and continued to climb the wall.

The picture Jihad sitting by his mother's hospital window has gone viral on social media and has touched thousands of people. It was also shared on Twitter by the CEO of Patriotic Vision and a representative to the United Nations, Mohamad Safa.

The son of a Palestinian woman who was infected with COVID-19 climbed up to her hospital room to sit and see his mother every night until she passed away. pic.twitter.com/31wCCNYPbs — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) July 18, 2020

"This is so sad yet so inspirational. The love he clearly felt is a sign that there is still goodness in this world", said a user. "No love is equals to the mothers love..... take care of your parents as u can", wrote another user.

"My heart is full reading this. Lost my Mom (not to COVID) just before lockdown. Had she not died, I'd have certainly driven 2 1/2 hours to stand outside her window at her LTC residence, just so she could see I was there. This young man personifies the definition of a good son", another user said.

This is so sad yet so inspirational. The love he clearly felt is a sign that there is still goodness in this world. — Terence Brady (@TerenceBrady6) July 18, 2020

No love is equals to the mothers love..... take care of your parents as u can .............. — sheikh shaiq (@sheikh0shaiq) July 20, 2020

Although my Mom didn’t pass from covid, we weren’t able 2 see her while she was in the hospital due 2 covid. When the end was near, they allowed us to take her home and once she knew where she was, she passed peacefully. So sad for those who aren’t able to be with loved ones. 🙏🏾 — Dannie Todd (@SupremeOne) July 20, 2020

COVID-19 situation in Palestine

Palestine has confirmed 10,093 coronavirus cases to date, with 2,720 recoveries and 70 deaths. According to The Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy, the country is currently experiencing its highest virus-related death rate since the outbreak of the pandemic.

