Massive Fire Breaks Out In Heart Of Turkey's Istanbul Days After Terror Attack

Just days after a bombing incident that shook Istanbul that left six people dead, on November 15 a massive fire broke out across the city's Fatih district (located just 8 kilometres away from Taksim Square) is now considered a terrorist attack by the government officials in the capital. The blaze consumed four cars parked in the area and has been extinguished by first responders since then. Days after the city was rattled by the Istanbul terror attack over the weekend, video footage has been circulating on social media where the blaze can be seen with the growing crowd standing in shock at the developments.

Another shocking blaze incident in Istanbul

As per the Sputnik reports, Turkey witnessed the blaze erupt moments after a driver had stopped his vehicle and noticed smoke emitted from the car. He then called people to help curb the fire. Apart from the four vehicles, the blaze also damaged an ATM and a building located near the scene. After the first responder extinguished the flames, Istanbul officials launched an official investigation into the incident, and the vehicle was towed out of the area. The incident occurred just after the Turkish authorities announced the identity of the bomber who bombed Istiklal Avenue, in Taksim Square over the weekend. It was orchestrated by a Syrian woman named Ahlam Albashir who admitted to the attack and did so under the orders of Syria's Democratic Union Party (PYD) which Turkey views as a Syrian affiliate of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), a Marxist-Leninist rebel group that Turkey has been fighting since 1984.