Massive Protests In Israel Against Netanyahu Govt's New Legal Reforms; All You Must Know

Thousands of protestors took to the streets of the Israeli city of Tel Aviv after the Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced new legal reforms. Citing an Israeli news outlet, Sputnik reported that around 10,000 people organised a mass anti-government protest at Habima Square on Saturday night. As per reports, another protest took place at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art on the same day, as many in Israel expressed their discontent over the new reforms.

According to Sputnik, the Black Flag movement, which is known for its anti-Netanyahu stance urged people to join the “tens of thousands who came out tonight.” The group also promised to host more such anti-government demonstrations in the future. The protest came after the Israeli justice minister announced a legal reform package on Wednesday, which intends to limit the powers of the High Court of Justice in the country.

The reforms have the potential to shackle the Israeli Judiciary

On Wednesday, January 4, the Israeli justice minister introduced a wide range of highly controversial reforms, which if enacted would be considered as the most drastic changes in Israel’s legal system. According to the Times of Israel, the reforms not only limit the authority of the country’s High Court of Justice but also gives the Israeli government heavy control over the Judicial selection committee. As per the reports, Levin announced the reforms and asserted that the rising Judicial activism has “ruined the public trust in the legal system.”

“We go to the polls, vote, elect, and time after time, people we didn’t elect choose for us. Many sectors of the public look to the judicial system and do not find their voices heard,” exclaimed the Justice minister. Levin is a member of Israel’s current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party. On December 29, Israel found its new government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in before the Israeli parliament. Hence, with the rise of the current public unrest over the new reforms, the new Israeli govenment might have new worries to deal with.