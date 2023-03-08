Medics, Teachers Accuse Iranian Govt Of Silencing Victims Of Suspected Poisoning Attacks

Iranian teachers, medics and parents of students on Tuesday, March 7, staged a massive protest over suspected poisonings targeting schoolgirls as a prominent lawmaker and an activist group put the number of those reporting symptoms into the thousands across hundreds of schools. Medical staff and teachers accused Iranian government officials of attempting to silence the victims.

More than 1000 girls at dozens of schools have been affected by unexplained illnesses since November.

The authorities have disclosed very little about their investigations and made no arrests, but they have charged Iran's "enemy" with exploiting the alleged poisonings to destabilise the country's religious system.

Across at least 15 different cities and towns, incidents were recorded just on Sunday.

Some Iranians fear that hard-line groups are targeting girls' schools in order to prevent them from gaining an education.

Some believe the government is penalising girls for their leadership roles in the September countrywide anti-government rallies.

Notably, Iran has seen a wave of suspected poisoning attacks at girls' schools since late November. The new figures dramatically escalate the ongoing crisis now gripping the highest levels of Iran’s theocracy, already under pressure after months of demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini in September. The 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman died after being detained by Iran’s morality police and taken to a re-education centre allegedly for not abiding by the country’s conservative dress code.

Parents fear for their children's safety

According to reports, prosecutors started filing criminal charges against journalists, activists and others over their comments on the still-unsolved incidents that began in November. After new incidents were reported on Tuesday, parents fear for their children's safety. However, it remains unclear who may be behind the suspected attacks and what chemicals, if any, have been used.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, on Monday, March 6, called the suspected poisonings an “unforgivable crime,” calling for severe punishment for anyone found responsible. “This is a big and unforgivable crime. If it is proven that the students were poisoned, the perpetrators of this crime should be severely punished. There will be no amnesty for these people,” Khamenei said on the sidelines of a tree-planting event in Tehran, according to the official news agency IRNA.