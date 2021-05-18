Merkel Speaks To Netanyahu About Mideast Conflict, Voices 'solidarity' With Israel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on May 17, spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the current escalation in the Mideast conflict. She also expressed solidarity with Israel and the country's right to self-defence. Merkel's office said she also stressed that the government will “continue to act decisively against protests in Germany at which hatred and antisemitism is spread”. She reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself against the attacks. She also condemned the continued rocket attacks from Gaza into Israel as she voiced her hope for a swift end to the violence.

The deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas has entered its second week leaving trails of destruction behind as civilians wait for the violence to stop. Israel unleashed artillery fire and airstrikes in an attempt to clear out a network of militant tunnels as Gaza’s militant group continued to fire hundreds of rockets targeting civilian areas. Israel also reported casualties including minors as nine people have reportedly lost their lives so far. A six-year-old child was among the two children reportedly killed since the escalation began. Netanyahu justified his country's action as self-defense against the "terrorism" perpetrated by Hamas militants. "We will make them pay dearly," he said.

US 'ready to offer' help if both parties 'seek a ceasefire'

This comes after United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US has requested “details” as well as “justification” from Israel regarding the airstrike on the Gaza building that housed international media outlets. In a Copenhagen press conference on Monday, Blinken noted that he had not personally seen any information issued by the Israeli authorities. Therefore, the US Secretary of State said he did not want to comment on the legitimacy of the strike.

Meanwhile, the United States on May 16 told the United Nations Security Council that it has relayed it to Israel, Palestinians, and others that it is "ready to offer" its help if the parties involved seek a ceasefire. On Sunday, the United Nations Security Council convened for its first open session to discuss the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict that began with Palestinian militants, Hamas attacking Israel with rockets and triggering strong retaliation. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the 15-member council that the US has been “working tirelessly” through the diplomatic challenge to end the crisis.

(Image Credits: AP)