Microsoft Flight Simulator Game Depicts The Suez Canal Crisis | Watch Video

After the Suez Canal was recently cleared, an interesting video has emerged from a Microsoft flight simulator game that has amazed netizens. The video from the perspective of the game showed the cargo ship stuck in the Suez canal. Further, in the video, the auto-generated voice gives a brief about the ship that got stuck a week back and resulted in a blockade in the canal. The voice that seems to be of the pilot flying the plane also explained about the trade that goes through the canal and how it got affected due to the stuck ship.

Game shows Suez Canal blockade

The video was originally shared on Tiktok but now technical Advisor to the CEO at Microsoft Mat Velloso has shared the video on Twitter. The video from the game showed the view from the cockpit of an aeroplane. But, it is the commentary of the auto-generated voice that has grabbed the attention of netizens. The commentary described the earlier situation of the cargo ship that was stuck in the Suez canal. In the video, the voice that seems of the pilot said that they are moving alongside Suez Canal. He informed that "most of the world trade and a cargo ship comes through" this canal. He added there is a cargo ship that was stuck in the canal and it seemed that they have a big problem. Take a look at the post.

The 52-second video has got more than 350K likes and 2,410 retweets. The video has caught the attention of netizens and they took to the comments section to share their views. One user wrote, "this is incredible". "This is awesome. Have you tried crashing into it to help it along?", wrote another individual. Another person commented, "It looks sooo real".

that was the first tiktok video that made sense to me — Martina Grom â˜ï¸ #mvpsummit (@magrom) March 28, 2021

this is incredible — SLEEPYGLEEM (@sleepyry_) March 28, 2021

freaky coincidence — Sa Llotja (@SaLlotja) March 28, 2021

@chuckzee is this really in the game? — wes rubin (@Wes_Rubin) March 29, 2021

Well, you have gone quite far, we're stuck on our first "proper Landing" ðŸ˜€ — Mullah Behrose (@MullahBehrose) March 28, 2021

Hahahahaha — Charlie Pumarejo (@charliepumarejo) March 28, 2021

That's just amazing ðŸ¤£ — Dr Frank (@DrFrank360) March 29, 2021

Meanwhile, a cargo ship got stuck deep into the banks of the Suez canal on March 23. It had blocked the traffic in water which led to huge losses for governments across the world. The cargo ship was freed on March 29 and it was confirmed by Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Twitter. In his tweet, he said, “Egyptians have succeeded in ending the crisis of the delinquent ship in the Suez Canal despite the tremendous technical complexity that surrounded this process from every side”.

(Image Credit: Matvelloso/Twitter)