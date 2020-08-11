Iraq's Military Denies Explosion Near The Jraischan Border Targeting Convoy

An explosion near the Jraischan border located between Iraq and Kuwait targeted a convoy carrying equipment for US military forces on August 10, three Iraqi security forces have confirmed. However, it was not immediately clear if there were any US troops in the convoy or if anyone was injured in the blast.

As per several reports, the explosion went off just before 9 p.m. Baghdad time (1800 GMT). However, the Iraqi military denied the occurrence of any such incident. Kuwait’s Armed Forces on Twitter also refused that any such blast took place on one of the outposts on its northern border with Iraq, asserting that boarders are stable and secure.

“The General Staff of the Army denies what has been circulated through various media outlets about a sabotage attack on one of the centers on the northern Kuwaiti border, and affirms that the borders are stable and secure,” the tweet read. While both Iraq and Kuwait have denied the attack, the US State Department is yet to comment on the explosion.

US embassy in Kuwait said that it was investigating the matter

As per several reports, the sources said that vehicles are frequently loaded with military equipment at the crossing and the cargo is regularly loaded or unloaded before entering or exiting Iraq. The Iraqi security sources also added that US forces contract foreign companies to provide security in the area.

A security source had earlier stated that the explosion was caused by an Iraqi Shi’ite Muslim militia targeting a US military base by smuggling in an explosive device. The source also claimed that some staff members on the base were injured. However, other security sources said that a convoy was attacked and not a base.

The US embassy in Kuwait had said that it was investigating the incident. An Iraqi Shi’ite militia group named Ashab al-Kahf claimed responsibility for the attack and published a video showing an explosion. It said it was able to destroy US military equipment and large parts of the area.

(Image credit: AP) (With inputs from agency)

