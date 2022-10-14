Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani: Know All About Iraq’s New Prime Minister-designate

Mohammed al-Sudani has been elected as the new prime minister-designate of Iraq, as the Mideast country prepared to form a government for the first time since the general election last October which ended in a political deadlock. He was nominated for the premiership by the largest parliamentary bloc—Iran-backed Shia Coordination Framework—that includes Iran-backed Shiite militias. “The Coordination Framework held — a meeting to choose its candidate for prime minister, and in a positive atmosphere the leaders of the Coordination Framework agreed unanimously to nominate Mr Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for the premiership,” the Coordination Framework statement confirmed.

Al-Sudani’s nomination was widely opposed by firebrand Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose party had won general elections last year, but was unable to form a government; and hence withdrew from the parliament. Shortly after Kurdish politician, Abdul Latif Rashid was appointed as the president of Iraq on Thursday, replacing Iraqi Kurd Barham Saleh with 160-99, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani was named as the prime minister-designate in a reconciliation effort with the Shiites.

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, then Minister of Labor and Social Affairs shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote in the country’s parliamentary elections in Baghdad. Credit: File photo/AP

Al-Sudani replaces Mustafa al-Kadhemi

The 52-year-old Al-Sudani has replaced Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister—Mustafa al-Kadhemi. While Baghdad's presidency is handed to the Kurdish party, the speaker of parliament is from the Sunni group, the premiership has been given to the Shia bloc's Al-Sudani in what would be the power-sharing new government. The new prime minister was brought into consideration after the Framework forces became increasingly reluctant to re-assign the current prime minister to form the next government, claiming he no longer served the group's interests.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq. Credit: AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed.

Al-Sudani is a member of Iraq's parliamentary committee that supervises the government program and the Strategic Planning Committee. He was the minister of human rights from 2010 to 2014, and between 2014 to 2018, served as the minister of labour and social affairs for Iraq. He was also the acting minister for the Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Trade, Ministry of Finance, and minister for the Ministry of Migration and Displaced, and Ministry of Agriculture. Qais Khazali of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, head of the Popular Mobilization Units Falih al-Fayadh and Abu Ala al-Walai of Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada both pushed for Al-Sudani's designation.

Iraq's State of Law party also supported Sudani's nomination but head Nouri al-Maliki had been an obstacle, insider sources from the Coordination Framework told Middle East news and analysis broadcaster Al-Monitor. The Sadrist Movement on Iraqi social media claimed that Sudani as a prime minister would be under the direct control of Maliki. Sadr, which formed an alliance with the Sunni Taqaddum Coalition, had long been in dispute with Nouri al-Maliki. The Alliance, led by parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbusi and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), had failed to form the government earlier.