'Iran's Morality Police Abolishment A PR Move; No Firm Action Taken': Anti-Hijab Activists

Activists who supported Iran's protest movement, on December 5, rubbished a claim that the Islamic Republic is abolishing its morality police, saying that there is no change to its strict rules for women's dressing.

Also, there were continuous demands on social media for a three-day strike, more than two months into the civil unrest spread by the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, after she was arrested in Tehran by the morality police.

Amini was accused of flouting Iran's strict dress code that requires women to wear modest clothes and the hijab headscarf. Her death led to massive protests against the strict norms.

Recently, Iran's Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said, "Gasht-e ershad, also known as morality police units has been stopped."

Announcement of abolishment of morality police wasn't official, say activists

The activists were not sure about his comments since he stated that in an impromptu response during a press conference and there was nothing official about it. They also said abolition would bring no change to Iran's headscarf policy, a key ideological pillar for its clerical leadership, but would act as a switch in tactics on enforcing it.

Roya Boroumand, co-founder of the US-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Center rights group said, "Scrapping the units would be "probably too little too late" for the protesters who now demand outright regime change."

"Unless they remove all legal restrictions on women's dress and the laws controlling citizens' private lives, this is just a PR move," she added.

In a strong message, she said that nothing prevents other law enforcement bodies from policing such "discriminatory laws".