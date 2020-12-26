Moroccan King Mohammed VI Speaks To Netanyahu For The 1st Time Since Normalisation Of Ties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Moroccan King Mohammed VI had their first official telephonic conversation on Friday since the normalisation of ties between Tel Aviv and Rabat earlier this month. The King of Morocco, while speaking to Netanyahu, welcomed the reviving of cooperation mechanisms between the two countries and the resumption of regular contacts. Netanyahu assured Mohammed VI of his determination to implement all the commitments made under the peace deal.

Read: 'Turkey Wants Better Ties With Israel But Its Palestine Policy Is Unacceptable': Erdogan

According to the Kingdom of Morocco, Mohammed VI also recalled the strong ties between the Jewish community of Moroccan origin and the monarchy in the country. At the same time, Mohammed VI reiterated Morocco's position on the Palestine issue, highlighting the importance of a two-state solution in order to promote peace and stability in the region and the entire Middle-East.

Read: Israel Imposes Third Lockdown For Two Weeks Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Israel-Morocco signs declaration

This comes days after the first Israeli commercial flight carrying a joint American-Israeli delegation landed in Morocco. The high-profile delegation included Israel's National Security Adviser and head of the National Security Council (NSC) Meir Ben-Shabbat, and Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner. Representatives of both countries signed a US-brokered declaration to establish full diplomatic relations between Tel Aviv and Rabat.

Read: Israel Govt Collapses: 40% People Blame PM Netanyahu For Snap Elections, Reveals Survey

The delegation also met with the Moroccan King Mohammed VI in Rabat palace. NSC head Ben-Shabbat on behalf of Prime Minister Netanyahu invited the King to visit Israel. "Relations with Morocco are especially significant, beyond the diplomatic and economic aspects. Many Israeli citizens, members of the Moroccan community, have longed for this moment. Like myself, many from the second and third generation of olim from Morocco, who live in Israel, uphold – and are continuing – the heritage of our forefathers," Ben-Shabbat said in a statement.

Read: Israel Govt Collapses: What's Next For Benjamin Netanyahu And His Leadership?