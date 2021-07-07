MV Ever Given Finally Gains Freedom; Sails Out Of Egypt's Suez Canal

Stranded for more than three months, first in the key global maritime artery after running aground in the Suez Canal on March 23, then at the Bitter Lakes due to legal battles, the 200,000-tonne Panama-flagged vessel MV Ever Given ’s departure from the Egyptian international waters is finally underway. On Wednesday, the giant container ship that hit the headlines worldwide prepared to sail out of the Suez Canal and resume its voyage to the Rotterdam in the Netherlands, eventually to Felixstowe in England with millions of worth of cargo goods still onboard, according to a statement issued by the SCA. A press conference will be held afterward.

[This satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows excavation work in an attempt to free the cargo ship MV Ever Given that is stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt. Credit: AP]

A settlement was agreed between the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and the vessel owners over the disputed compensation earlier yesterday. A court had earlier ordered the continued detention of the Panama flagged vessel as the investigations were underway, and the SCA had sought from the company US $916 million for the loss incurred due to maritime trade blockage, material, and reputational damages. This amount was later negotiated to $550 million. Refusing to let go of the massive container ship, Egypt had stressed that MV Ever Given had been commandeered as a probe was underway to establish whether the gush of winds or either the mechanical or technical snag had lodged the 400-meter-long (1,312-foot) gigantic ship in the 151st km canal.

[Credit: AP]

On Tuesday, however, MV Ever Given owners and insurers and Japanese firm Shoei Kisen KK finally made a deal, letting the MV Ever Given resume its journey after months of grounding at Bitter Lakes. A ceremony was held today, wherein the official documents were signed and the departure of the 400-meter (1,312 feet) mega vessel was initiated. It will, although, take somewhat about two weeks for the vessel to reach its destination port as it would have to sail at a slower pace due to damages sustained.

[MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is seen in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake. Credit: AP]

Matter resolved by a court

The court resolved the matter to the SCA’s complaint that alleged that the Mideast nation had incurred an estimated $95 million in transit fee and charges amounting to an estimated $12-15 million (€10-12.6 million) worth of loss per day due to ship’s wedging. Meanwhile, vessel owner Shoei Kisen had attached a complaint to the case at the economic appeals court in Ismailia holding the canal authorities guilty.

Suez Canal Authority (SCA) had then pondered on the idea of widening 30-kilometer wide canal by 40 meters, and deepening parts of the waterway by 10 feet from 72 feet to 62 feet to felicitate the cargo vessels’ smooth passage through one of the world’s busiest maritime trade route. The artificial sea-level waterway connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea and has been existent since 1969.