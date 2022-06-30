Israeli Prime Minister Neftali Bennett announced Wednesday, his retirement from politics and said that he will not be running for the next parliamentary elections. The announcement comes as the Knesset prepares to dissolve itself and appoint Yair Lapid as the country’s Interim Premier. Meanwhile, Bennett added that he will stay on as alternate Prime Minister until Israel holds its next polls-tentatively scheduled for October.

“Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has informed members of the right-wing faction of his intention not to run in the next election. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will remain as alternate prime minister,” Sputnik quoted his office as saying.

Israel was thrown into a gruelling political crisis last week after the ruling coalition announced its dissolution. On Wednesday, the Knesset gathered to vote on the same but the process ran out of steam. Now, the vote is all set to take place later today, and if all goes as scheduled, the Mediterranean country could see Yair Lapid as its acting PM.

Notably, the parliament would also vote on the date of the next parliamentary elections, which could see Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu returning to power. According to a report by the Times of Israel, the opposition wants the polls to be conducted in October while the ruling coalition advocates early November for the same.

Yamina leadership goes to Ayelet Shaked

On Wednesday, Bennett also stepped down from his post as Yamina Party chief. He handed over the leadership to his long-time ally and incumbent Minister of Interior Ayelet Shaked. In an emotional speech later, the 50-year-old expressed pride in his government’s achievements and urged the country to unite in order to preserve its accomplishments.

“I will not stand in the coming elections but I will remain a loyal soldier of this country which I have served as a combat soldier, an officer, a minister and as your prime minister. Serving this country is my destiny,” he said. “Thank God, I leave behind me a strong, secure and flourishing country. The government I headed did in a year what other governments did not do in an entire term,” he added.

Lauding the accomplishments of his retiring coalition, Bennett said, “We have proved that there is a common good and that it is possible to stand by agreements. “We will only be victorious if we are together. If we are divided we simply will not be. If we will be united no one can overcome us. Let us be good to each other. Let us listen, let us learn to get to know each other and to be respectful,” he added.

In his speech, Bennett also listed the accomplishments of his government while also giving a cryptic hint at the possible establishment of ties with other Arab states. “It had (his coalition) restored quiet and security to the south; got hundreds of thousands of people back to work; tackled two waves of COVID without a resort to lockdown; fought a wave of terror; raised soldiers’ pay; “and made clear to our enemies that those who send terrorists to Tel Aviv will pay the price in their own homes,” he said.

(File Image: AP)