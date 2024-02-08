Advertisement

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Saturday asserted that “no one would stop Israel” from achieving military goals during its armed campaign in Gaza Strip. “No one will stop us -- not The Hague, not the Axis of Evil and no one else,” Israeli Prime Minister said, referring the Axis of Resistance backed by Iran that include the militant groups hezbollah, Palestine’s Hamas and the Yemen’s Houthis.

“It is possible and necessary to continue until victory and we will do it,” Netanyahu told a televised press conference as war in Gaza entered the 100th day on Sunday.

Netanyahu derided the South Africa’ ‘genocidal’ case brought to the UN’s top court, the International Court of Justice in The Hague. South Africa alleged that Israel’s offensive is in breach of the UN Genocide Convention citing the mounting civilian casualties in the besieged strip mostly including women and children. Netanyahu, in a defiant tone, warmed the alliance of Iran-backed armed groups around the Middle East, reiterating that Tel Aviv will not be intimidated or stop its war against the Hamas that launched a raid inside the border towns in Southern Israel on October 7, taking 250 civilians hostages and killing an estimated 1,200.

Israel, Ergypt in talks for military takeover of Philadelphi Corridor: Netanyahu

Israeli premier noted that the IDF in Gaza has already “eliminated most of the Hamas battalions” in the besieged enclave. He went on to add that the displaced Palestinians in the northern Gaza would not be able to return to their homes any time soon as Israel will continue its offensive until it roots out the Hamas’ military infrastructure and the complex labyrinth of the underground tunnels. “There is an international law and it says a simple thing -- you remove a population and you don’t allow it to return as long as the danger exists,” Netanyahu said. “And the danger exists. There is fighting there in northern Gaza.”

Israel is also discussing the potential military takeover of the “Philadelphi Corridor” on the border with Egypt. Israel has informed Cairo of its plan to launch a military operation to take control of the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, reports suggest. The Egyptian and Israeli officials have been in discussion about the Israel taking control of the Rafah border crossing and station forces along the infamous Philadelphi Corridor that separates the two countries Egypt and Gaza. “We have looked into these and have yet to make a decision,” Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said.