Netanyahu Calls For 'iron Discipline' In Opposition 'to Overthrow Fraudulent Govt Quickly'

As Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year leadership as Israel’s Prime Minister ended on June 13 with the eight party-coalition swearing-in ceremony, he skipped a photoshoot alongside his successor Naftali Bennett. As per reports, Netanyahu allowed the photographers to capture the kickoff of his Monday meeting with the right-wing party leaders who backed him and are now part of the opposition. During the latest meeting, the former Israeli PM said that the new government will not be successful in holding power for too long. Netanyahu, 71, reiterated his last message that the coalition was founded on “fraud, hatred and the quest for power” and noted that it was ‘too fractured’ to last long.

Further, without pronouncing Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s name, the 71-year-old called for “iron discipline” and cohesion within the opposition to increase the challenges for the coalition and “to bring redemption to the people and on the State of Israel.” Netanyahu has also said that similar meetings of opposition will take place every Monday at 2:30 PM before the weekly faction meetings. Netanyahu was introduced by Israeli MP Miki Zohar as prime minister and added, “for me, you will always be Prime Minister.”

Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We have a very strong opposition and we will work together to overthrow this fraudulent government very quickly.”

'We'll be back'

Netanyahu pledged in Knesset, the Israeli parliament of 120 members, “We’ll be back.” Even as the former Israeli PM lost, reportedly he shook hands with his successor who was also a former ally and will now lead the “government of change.” The coalition government which has now ended the deadlock in the country is of eight parties including, Bennett’s Yamina, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid, New Hope, Labor, Meretz, United Arab List, Kahol Lavan, and Yisrael Beiteinu.

Benjamin Netanyahu on June 13 pledged that the “Israeli opposition will have a strong and clear voice" as he was ousted from power in a vote set to install a new government and elected Naftali Bennett the 13th Israeli Prime minister of the country. Israel’s longest-running premier and country’s Likud Part leader, on Sunday said, “If it's our destiny to be in the opposition, we'll do so with our heads high until we take down this bad government, and return to lead the country our way.”

IMAGE: AP