English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Netanyahu Says IDF Destroyed Three-Quarters of Hamas, Rafah 'Last Remaining Bastion'

"We have already destroyed three-quarters of Hamas' organized terrorist battalions," Netanyahu said.

Digital Desk
The judicial reforms proposed by the Benjamin Netanyahu government sparked mass protests in Israel.
The judicial reforms proposed by the Benjamin Netanyahu government sparked mass protests in Israel. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the victory was “within reach” as his troops have destroyed three-quarter of Hamas, and prepared battle in the last bastion of Rafah to root out the Palestinian terror group. During an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" Netanyahu said that the Israeli forces have defeated Hamas, and are preparing to enter the final stronghold in Gaza. Netanyahu argued that the IDF must continue to deliver the final blow to Hamas in the last stronghold.

"Victory is within reach," Netanyahu said. "We have already destroyed three-quarters of Hamas' organized terrorist battalions. Three-quarters, 18 out of 24 – we're not going to leave the other six. That would be like you leaving a quarter of ISIS in Iraq in place and you say, 'Well they can have their little territory. It's OK.’”

Advertisement

Israeli forces will take care of the security in Gaza for an extended period post war, Netanyahu said, a narrative that turned into a flashpoint with Biden administration. The latter has been pushing for a two-state solution, saying that occupying Gaza Strip after the war would be a “mistake.” Ex US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told the outlet that the Palestinians "are not willing" to accept a Jewish state. "I do not think a two-state solution is possible, and, even if possible, it is not advisable. For more than 50 years, hundreds of self-proclaimed ‘peacemakers,’ led by the United States, have attempted to coerce Israel and the Palestinians into a two-state solution," he said. "The efforts repeatedly fail regardless of who’s in charge.”

Egypt warns against IDF's push into Rafah

Egypt on Sunday warned that should IDF push into Rafah it will  scrap the Camp David Accords, a cornerstone of regional stability for nearly a half-century. Egypt's remarks came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he is sending troops into Rafah as the battle was crucial to eliminate Hamas’ strongholds and will be integral to win the four-month-old war.

Not waging fight in Rafah would imply Israel losing the war as Hamas’ infrastructure will remain, Netanyahu warned. Israel and Egypt traded barbs as two close US allies, as aid groups warn that an offensive in Rafah would trigger the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, forcing people to run for refuge into Egypt.

Advertisement

“An Israeli offensive on Rafah would lead to an unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe and grave tensions with Egypt,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

an hour ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

an hour ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

2 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

11 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

11 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

11 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

a day ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

a day ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bradley Cooper Reveals Why He 'Cried A Lot' While Watching GOTG Vol. 3

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  2. Jill Biden Comments on Why Biden Forgot Year of Son Beau's Death

    World22 minutes ago

  3. News LIVE: Makes Me Wonder If I'm the Biggest Terrorist, Says Kejriwal

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Watch: Assam Chief Minsiter Himanta Sarma Celebrates Busu Dima Festival

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. Youth Brutally Killed in West Delhi, Police Nabs 2

    India News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement