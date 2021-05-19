Netanyahu Says 'only Two Ways' To Handle Hamas, 'either Conquer Them, Or Deter Them'

As heavy fighting continues between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on May 19 said that the Jewish state is “not standing with a stopwatch” and are “taking care of the operation’s objectives." Noting that there is “no timeframe” to end the decades-long conflict currently witnessing the deadliest confrontations, Netanyahu said that the only “two ways” to deal with Hamas, the Palestinian militants in Gaza, which is either “conquer them” or “deter them.” The conflict started off the second week as it has been over nine days since Hamas unleashed airstrike on Israeli soil, triggering retaliation.

"There are only two ways that you can deal with them [Hamas], You can either conquer them, and that's always an open possibility, or you can deter them, and we are engaged right now in forceful deterrence, but I have to say we don't rule out anything," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu has said that the country is pursuing “forceful deterrence” against the Hamas, Palestinian militants ruling Gaza. Amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian crisis, as per the Independent report, Netanyahu also noted that the nation is not ruling out the possibility of further escalation. He reportedly also said that Israel hopes to restore peace “quickly” and ensured to do everything in his power to avoid civilian casualties.

Earlier, Netanyahu also said that Hamas dealt with ‘unexpected blows’ in over a week of retaliation from Israel in the Gaza Strip. In a video released by the office of Netanyahu, the Israeli PM is seen speaking in front of an F-16 fighter jet at an air force base in southern Israel on Tuesday. He said, “I have no doubt that we have set them back many years...I am sure that all our enemies around us see the price we have levied for the aggression against us, and I am sure they will learn the lesson.”

UN chief calls for an immediate end to 'utterly appalling' violence

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in remarks to the Security Council meeting on Sunday and called for an immediate end to ‘utterly appalling’ violence. “Fighting must stop. It must stop immediately,” he said. “Rockets and mortars on one side and aerial and artillery bombardments on the other must stop. I appeal to all parties to heed this call.” He further said, “The fighting risks dragging Israelis and Palestinians into a spiral of violence with devastating consequences for both communities and for the entire region.”

IMAGE: AP